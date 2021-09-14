CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Benton Harbor, MI

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Benton Harbor

Benton Harbor News Flash
Benton Harbor News Flash
 6 days ago

(BENTON HARBOR, MI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Benton Harbor, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Benton Harbor / moodyonthemarket.com

Ghostlight Theater Planning Zombie Pub Crawl

Ghostlight Theater Planning Zombie Pub Crawl

The GhostLight Theater in Benton Harbor is planning a Zombie Pub Crawl for this month. The GhostLight has released the following:. The GhostLight Theatre’s Zombie Pub Crawl will be returning to downtown St Joseph on Saturday, September 25th. The zombies will visit 4 bars – Schu’s, Azul Tequila, Silver Harbor Brewing, and Nardo’s Pizza. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Benton Harbor / benefitnews.com

Whirlpool to pay employees $1K as a vaccine incentive

Whirlpool to pay employees $1K as a vaccine incentive

Whirlpool is offering employees $1,000 cash bonuses to get vaccinated, increasing its existing incentive as COVID-19 cases continue to climb nationwide. The Benton Harbor, Michigan-based appliance maker previously offered its 27,000 U.S. workers $200 cash bonuses in May to get the shot. The fivefold increase was announced as vaccination rates lag in Michigan, with only 51% of the population fully inoculated. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Benton Harbor / heraldpalladium.com

Whirlpool offers $1,000 vaccine incentive to workers

Whirlpool offers $1,000 vaccine incentive to workers

BENTON HARBOR — Whirlpool Corp. is offering its U.S. employees $1,000 to get vaccinated, a Whirlpool spokesperson said Monday. Back in March, employees were offered $200 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Last week, the Benton Harbor appliance maker increased that amount by $800. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Benton Harbor / abc57.com

Whirlpool Appliance Sale returns to Benton Harbor

Whirlpool Appliance Sale returns to Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. – The Whirlpool Appliance Sale, with proceeds benefitting the 2021 Whirlpool Employee United Way Campaign, returns to Benton Harbor on September 25 and 26. The sale will take place at the former Carson’s store at Orchards Mall from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and from... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Benton Harbor, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Benton Harbor, MI
Lifestyle
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benton Harbor News Flash

Benton Harbor News Flash

Benton Harbor, MI
141
Followers
227
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Benton Harbor News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy