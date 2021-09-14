Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Benton Harbor

(BENTON HARBOR, MI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Benton Harbor, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Ghostlight Theater Planning Zombie Pub Crawl The GhostLight Theater in Benton Harbor is planning a Zombie Pub Crawl for this month. The GhostLight has released the following:. The GhostLight Theatre’s Zombie Pub Crawl will be returning to downtown St Joseph on Saturday, September 25th. The zombies will visit 4 bars – Schu’s, Azul Tequila, Silver Harbor Brewing, and Nardo’s Pizza. Read more

Whirlpool offers $1,000 vaccine incentive to workers BENTON HARBOR — Whirlpool Corp. is offering its U.S. employees $1,000 to get vaccinated, a Whirlpool spokesperson said Monday. Back in March, employees were offered $200 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Last week, the Benton Harbor appliance maker increased that amount by $800. Read more

