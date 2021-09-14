What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Stevens Point

(STEVENS POINT, WI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Stevens Point, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Vaccine mandate: Wisconsin businesses weigh in CAMPBELLSPORT, Wis. - One Wisconsin employer said it will not comply with President Joe Biden's new federal vaccine mandate that asks companies with more than 100 workers to require COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing. That mandate could impact roughly 80 million Americans and threatens $14,000 fines per infraction. At Drexel... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Biden calls on entertainment, sports venues to require proof of vaccination or negative test result On Thursday President Biden announced a six-part plan to combat COVID-19 Read more

LOCAL PICK

Point Patio opens to the public STEVENS POINT – Members of the Portage County Business Council gathered with city leaders at the new Stevens Point Brewery Point Patio on Sept. 4 for a ribbon-cutting and grand opening. The new patio is slated to stay open as long as weather permits and is open Mondays through Sundays. Read more

TOP VIEWED