What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Stevens Point

Vaccine mandate: Wisconsin businesses weigh in
CAMPBELLSPORT, Wis. - One Wisconsin employer said it will not comply with President Joe Biden's new federal vaccine mandate that asks companies with more than 100 workers to require COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing. That mandate could impact roughly 80 million Americans and threatens $14,000 fines per infraction. At Drexel... Read more
Biden calls on entertainment, sports venues to require proof of vaccination or negative test result
On Thursday President Biden announced a six-part plan to combat COVID-19 Read more
Point Patio opens to the public
STEVENS POINT – Members of the Portage County Business Council gathered with city leaders at the new Stevens Point Brewery Point Patio on Sept. 4 for a ribbon-cutting and grand opening. The new patio is slated to stay open as long as weather permits and is open Mondays through Sundays. Read more
Stevens Point hospital officially recognized under new ownership
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- St. Michael’s Hospital in Stevens Point was officially recognized as part of Aspirus Monday. It used to be owned by Ascension, but they and six other hospitals were bought by Aspirus in January. The transition went into effect August 1. An Aspirus official says existing... Read more