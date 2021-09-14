Trending lifestyle headlines in Gaffney
(GAFFNEY, SC) Life in Gaffney has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Former Gaffney officer Covid-19 death
Former Gaffney officer Covid-19 death Subscribe to WYFF on YouTube now for more: http://bit.ly/1mUvbJX Get more Greenville news: http://www.wyff4.com Like us: http://www.facebook.com/WYFF4 Follow us: http://twitter.com/wyffnews4 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wyffnews4/ Read more
Former SC police officer dies from COVID-19
GAFFNEY, S.C. (WIS) - A former South Carolina police officer has died from COVID-19, according to the Gaffney Police Department. A post on the Gaffney Police Department Facebook page says officer Danny Coleman died Sunday after a “lengthy battle with Covid.”. Coleman served as a Reserve Police Officer for the... Read more
Former upstate fireman dies following a battle with COVID-19
we talk to the family of a former Upstate fireman that recently passed away Read more
Police officer passes away after long battle with Covid-19
GAFFNEY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A police officer passed away today after a long battle with Covid-19, according to the Gaffney Police Department. According to police, Officer Danny Coleman once served as a Reserve Police Officer for the department for several years before he passed away from the virus. MORE... Read more
my heart and prayers go out to the family and friends I know what it's like to lose someone you love or family member or friend my mother I lost her 67 years old to this virus it don't care who it takes out my mother didn't get a chance to get back he was a good police officer he was a husband yet he's a father he was a friend he was a cousin uncle so my prayers go out to you 😪😪💖💖🇺🇲🙏🙏
1 like
prayers for complete comfort for family members and friends may he RIP in God's arms 🙏
1 like