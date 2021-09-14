CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gaffney, SC

Trending lifestyle headlines in Gaffney

Gaffney Today
Gaffney Today
 6 days ago

(GAFFNEY, SC) Life in Gaffney has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Gaffney / youtube.com

Former Gaffney officer Covid-19 death

Former Gaffney officer Covid-19 death

Former Gaffney officer Covid-19 death Subscribe to WYFF on YouTube now for more: http://bit.ly/1mUvbJX Get more Greenville news: http://www.wyff4.com Like us: http://www.facebook.com/WYFF4 Follow us: http://twitter.com/wyffnews4 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wyffnews4/ Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
South Carolina / wmbfnews.com

Former SC police officer dies from COVID-19

Former SC police officer dies from COVID-19

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WIS) - A former South Carolina police officer has died from COVID-19, according to the Gaffney Police Department. A post on the Gaffney Police Department Facebook page says officer Danny Coleman died Sunday after a “lengthy battle with Covid.”. Coleman served as a Reserve Police Officer for the... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Gaffney / youtube.com

Former upstate fireman dies following a battle with COVID-19

Former upstate fireman dies following a battle with COVID-19

we talk to the family of a former Upstate fireman that recently passed away Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Gaffney / foxcarolina.com

Police officer passes away after long battle with Covid-19

Police officer passes away after long battle with Covid-19

GAFFNEY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A police officer passed away today after a long battle with Covid-19, according to the Gaffney Police Department. According to police, Officer Danny Coleman once served as a Reserve Police Officer for the department for several years before he passed away from the virus. MORE... Read more

Comments
avatar

my heart and prayers go out to the family and friends I know what it's like to lose someone you love or family member or friend my mother I lost her 67 years old to this virus it don't care who it takes out my mother didn't get a chance to get back he was a good police officer he was a husband yet he's a father he was a friend he was a cousin uncle so my prayers go out to you 😪😪💖💖🇺🇲🙏🙏

1 like

avatar

prayers for complete comfort for family members and friends may he RIP in God's arms 🙏

1 like

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gaffney, SC
Gaffney, SC
Lifestyle
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sc
Gaffney Today

Gaffney Today

Gaffney, SC
175
Followers
232
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gaffney Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy