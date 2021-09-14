Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Beckley

(BECKLEY, WV) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Beckley, from fashion updates to viral videos.

For more stories from the Beckley area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

WVU expands indoor mask requirement to all indoor campus spaces West Virginia University is updating its mask guidelines now that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear a mask indoors in all WVU System buildings and facilities through Oct. 6, when public health conditions will be reevaluated. The new requirement supersedes a temporary revision announced on... Read more

Rainelle Medical Center Welcomes New Employee Rainelle Medical Center would like to introduce Dr. Ethan Lafferty, DDS, to our dental team at our Maxwelton Dental Center location. Dr. Ethan Lafferty is native of Beckley, West Virginia. He completed his undergraduate degree in biology at Concord University in 2012 and graduated from the West Virginia School of Dentistry in 2016. Dr. Lafferty practiced in Sophia, WV from 2016-2018 before moving to Huntington, to complete a one-year advanced general practitioner residency at Marshall Dentistry and Oral Surgery, an affiliation of Cabell Huntington Hospital. Following residency, he practiced in the Tidewater area of Virginia for one year before returning to... Read more

COVID-19 outbreak forces St. Francis de Sales closure BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – A small but multi-class COVID-19 outbreak has forced St. Francis de Sales School in Beckley to close. The decision was made late Monday evening per the request of the local health department. Mary Grace Peck, principal of St. Francis de Sales, says that, since school began... Read more

