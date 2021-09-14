Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Beckley
WVU expands indoor mask requirement to all indoor campus spaces
West Virginia University is updating its mask guidelines now that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear a mask indoors in all WVU System buildings and facilities through Oct. 6, when public health conditions will be reevaluated. The new requirement supersedes a temporary revision announced on... Read more
Rainelle Medical Center Welcomes New Employee
Rainelle Medical Center would like to introduce Dr. Ethan Lafferty, DDS, to our dental team at our Maxwelton Dental Center location. Dr. Ethan Lafferty is native of Beckley, West Virginia. He completed his undergraduate degree in biology at Concord University in 2012 and graduated from the West Virginia School of Dentistry in 2016. Dr. Lafferty practiced in Sophia, WV from 2016-2018 before moving to Huntington, to complete a one-year advanced general practitioner residency at Marshall Dentistry and Oral Surgery, an affiliation of Cabell Huntington Hospital. Following residency, he practiced in the Tidewater area of Virginia for one year before returning to... Read more
COVID-19 outbreak forces St. Francis de Sales closure
BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – A small but multi-class COVID-19 outbreak has forced St. Francis de Sales School in Beckley to close. The decision was made late Monday evening per the request of the local health department. Mary Grace Peck, principal of St. Francis de Sales, says that, since school began... Read more
Raleigh General Hospital implements no-visitor/limited visitor policy due to COVID-19
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and the increased rate of transmission in Raleigh County, Raleigh General Hospital will be enforcing a no-visitor/limited visitor policy effective immediately for all inpatient units and outpatient areas. “As always, the safety of our patients, providers and team... Read more
