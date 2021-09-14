Lifestyle wrap: Rolla

(ROLLA, MO) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWS

Missouri Governor: Biden COVID vaccine mandates “unwelcome in our state” WASHINGTON (AP) — In his most forceful pandemic actions and words, President Joe Biden on Thursday announced sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant. Biden sharply criticized the roughly 80 million... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Maroon & Grey Soirée event to celebrate 150 years of Rolla Bulldogs Champions of Rolla Education (CORE) will host the first Maroon & Grey Soirée event to celebrate 150 years of the Rolla Bulldogs at 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Hasselmann Alumni House. Gina Zervos, RPS director of communications, said this is the first event CORE has done like this. CORE... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Congressman Smith Capitol Report: Joe Biden’s Unconstitutional Vaccine Mandate This week in Washington, Joe Biden rolled out the single-most outrageous, unconstitutional expansion of the federal government’s power in my lifetime, announcing his administration will require private employers to mandate vaccines for all their employees. He did this unilaterally, without Congress providing a single shred of legislative authority for this action and despite many states prohibiting such mandates. Essentially, he told the American people to give up their individual liberties or the Federal Government has the power to take away your job. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE