Rolla, MO

Lifestyle wrap: Rolla

Rolla Digest
 6 days ago

(ROLLA, MO) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Missouri / ozarksfirst.com

Missouri Governor: Biden COVID vaccine mandates “unwelcome in our state”

WASHINGTON (AP) — In his most forceful pandemic actions and words, President Joe Biden on Thursday announced sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant. Biden sharply criticized the roughly 80 million... Read more

Comments
thank you Governor parsons your doing the right thing! we are free and won't be stepped on by big government. thank you for standing up for whats right. give me liberty or give me death! we was once divided during the Civil War and im sure we can do it again

62 likes 18 dislikes 18 replies

Says you Governor , Good grief do pple not care about the young children, Or the elderly.

16 likes 7 dislikes 17 replies

Rolla / phelpscountyfocus.com

Maroon & Grey Soirée event to celebrate 150 years of Rolla Bulldogs

Champions of Rolla Education (CORE) will host the first Maroon & Grey Soirée event to celebrate 150 years of the Rolla Bulldogs at 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Hasselmann Alumni House. Gina Zervos, RPS director of communications, said this is the first event CORE has done like this. CORE... Read more

Rolla / therolladailynews.com

Congressman Smith Capitol Report: Joe Biden’s Unconstitutional Vaccine Mandate

This week in Washington, Joe Biden rolled out the single-most outrageous, unconstitutional expansion of the federal government’s power in my lifetime, announcing his administration will require private employers to mandate vaccines for all their employees. He did this unilaterally, without Congress providing a single shred of legislative authority for this action and despite many states prohibiting such mandates. Essentially, he told the American people to give up their individual liberties or the Federal Government has the power to take away your job. Read more

Rolla / therolladailynews.com

Phelps Health Ostomy Support Group meets in October

Phelps Health Ostomy Support Group will meet on Oct. 13, offering education for ostomy patients and caregivers. The free event will be held 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. in the Shirley Day Conference Room B at Delbert Day Cancer Institute, 1060 W. 10th. St., in Rolla. The group meets on... Read more

#Mo
Rolla Digest

Rolla, MO
ABOUT

With Rolla Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

