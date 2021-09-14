Lifestyle wrap: Bonney Lake
(BONNEY LAKE, WA) Life in Bonney Lake has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.
We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
New statewide outdoor mask requirement for large crowds starts Monday amid Delta surge
As the COVID-19 Delta variant continues to rage like a wildfire, spawning new cases across the state of Washington, the state on Thursday announced new masking rules for large outdoor gatherings. The requirement, announced at a news briefing by Gov. Jay Inslee, is similar to the ones announced last week... Read more
We don’t test for the Delta. Variant in healthcare so where is this information coming from? Pure confusion, control and fear you are spreading Dr Fauci Shane on you We are not buying any of your idiocy, so please stop
324 likes 18 dislikes 44 replies
if you get it fine if you don't fine no one should be able to tell you to put something in your body you don't want. I for one don't want it and don't fill its any ones right to tell me I have to have it
201 likes 10 dislikes 15 replies
Pig gives birth to eight piglets at Washington State Fair in Puyallup
The mother pig gave birth to eight piglets overnight Thursday into Friday at the Washington State Fair. People can come view the new piglets at the fair. Read more
Two litters of kittens, some covered in feces, dumped outside Tacoma shelter
TACOMA, Wash. — Workers at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County said two litters of kittens ranging from 4 to 9 weeks old were found dumped outside the shelter Thursday. Two kittens covered in feces and fleas were found in a cardboard box at one of the shelter’s... Read more
that,s so sad don,t understand how people can do that thank God they are safe now
3 likes 3 replies
This is why humane societies must never turn away any animals that people surrender because this is what happens when shelters say we can't accept any more we are too full. Kill shelters are blamed because the do euthanasia but I'd rather see animals humanely put down than taken out and abandoned. No kill shelters are to strive for but we're not there yet and with the problems of homelessness growing worse the fate of the innocent animals will grow even worse as well. Free spay and neuter clinics are a must as well
2 likes 1 reply
More kids are getting COVID; here's how you can protect them
It’s been a week since Seattle Children’s Hospital reported its first patient death from COVID-19. And while serious illness remains less common in children, more kids than ever are getting the virus. In Pierce County, 21 percent of new COVID cases were in children and teenagers. That’s 1 in 5... Read more
They may be getting Covid, but the Covid is Super Mild and over quickly in Children who then are Immune. So to Vaccinate them Makes zero sense, the vaccine does not keep anyone from catching COVID, all it does is reduce severity of symptoms, which are barely present amongst healthy children.
7 likes 1 dislike 11 replies
Actually it kids should not worry at all. In fact the mortality rate is so low by building the natural immunity in this population it will help contain the spread and prevent escape mutants. Only the elderly and those with risky co-morbidities should be getting the “vaccine” that is only like 40-50% effective.
1 like 1 dislike 1 reply