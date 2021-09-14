Lifestyle wrap: Bonney Lake

(BONNEY LAKE, WA) Life in Bonney Lake has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

New statewide outdoor mask requirement for large crowds starts Monday amid Delta surge As the COVID-19 Delta variant continues to rage like a wildfire, spawning new cases across the state of Washington, the state on Thursday announced new masking rules for large outdoor gatherings. The requirement, announced at a news briefing by Gov. Jay Inslee, is similar to the ones announced last week... Read more

Pig gives birth to eight piglets at Washington State Fair in Puyallup The mother pig gave birth to eight piglets overnight Thursday into Friday at the Washington State Fair. People can come view the new piglets at the fair. Read more

Two litters of kittens, some covered in feces, dumped outside Tacoma shelter TACOMA, Wash. — Workers at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County said two litters of kittens ranging from 4 to 9 weeks old were found dumped outside the shelter Thursday. Two kittens covered in feces and fleas were found in a cardboard box at one of the shelter’s... Read more

