Findlay sports lineup: What’s trending
(FINDLAY, OH) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Findlay area.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
Oilers Begin Season with Two Victories in Florida
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – The University of Findlay volleyball team opened up play at the 2021 NSU Volleyball Shark Invitational on Friday, Sep. 10 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a pair of matches. The Oilers began the with a 3-1 (26-24, 20-25, 25-17, 25-19) victory over Millersville University and capped the day with a dominant 3-0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-12) win over Dominican College (N.Y.). With the wins, Findlay begins their season with a perfect 2-0 record while Millersville is now 2-4 on the year and Dominican is 2-3. Read more
Findlay freshman Ryan Montgomery shows promise in up-and-down start to career
As far as varsity debuts as a high school quarterback go, the performance of Findlay's Ryan Montgomery was impressive. Considering that Montgomery is just a 15-year-old freshman, that assessment could be upgraded to phenomenal. Read more
Findly didn't do anything. varsity beat them as well as the freshman from CCHS today. 24 to zip.
1 like
Liberty-Benton’s Karis Willow commits to Penn State for volleyball
FINDLAY — Liberty-Benton junior Karis Willow on Wednesday committed to play volleyball at perennial power Penn State. The 6-foot-3 outside hitter announced her decision via her personal Instagram account. Read more
Central Catholic seizes control early in 41-6 win over Findlay
Central Catholic opened Three Rivers Athletic Conference play looking like the Irish of old by dominating all three facets in a thoroughly convincing 41-6 win over Findlay on Friday night. Read more