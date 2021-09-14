Findlay sports lineup: What’s trending

(FINDLAY, OH) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Findlay area.

Oilers Begin Season with Two Victories in Florida Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – The University of Findlay volleyball team opened up play at the 2021 NSU Volleyball Shark Invitational on Friday, Sep. 10 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a pair of matches. The Oilers began the with a 3-1 (26-24, 20-25, 25-17, 25-19) victory over Millersville University and capped the day with a dominant 3-0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-12) win over Dominican College (N.Y.). With the wins, Findlay begins their season with a perfect 2-0 record while Millersville is now 2-4 on the year and Dominican is 2-3. Read more

Findlay freshman Ryan Montgomery shows promise in up-and-down start to career As far as varsity debuts as a high school quarterback go, the performance of Findlay's Ryan Montgomery was impressive. Considering that Montgomery is just a 15-year-old freshman, that assessment could be upgraded to phenomenal. Read more

Liberty-Benton’s Karis Willow commits to Penn State for volleyball FINDLAY — Liberty-Benton junior Karis Willow on Wednesday committed to play volleyball at perennial power Penn State. The 6-foot-3 outside hitter announced her decision via her personal Instagram account. Read more

