Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Big Spring
(BIG SPRING, TX) Life in Big Spring has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.
We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Big Spring animal shelters at all-time high: 'Right now both facilities are just maxed out'
"It's high right now in these months because everybody's having babies right now," said Khristy McMahan, Happy Day Humane Society dog trainer. Read more
Gov. Abbott slams Biden administration over sweeping new vaccine mandates
"Texas is already working to halt this power grab," the governor said on Twitter. Read more
Abbott should be held accountable for not protecting our children at school by following CDC recommendations for covid.He should be removed from office for his crimes against humanity.
153 likes 54 dislikes 103 replies
Look, if the vaccine only effects the person getting the vaccine then why Is the government trying to make me take it. It does not stop the spread of covid. You can still catch covid. and you can still spread covid. it just makes your symptoms not as bad. So why mandate it. if you want the vaccine get it. if you don't, then don't. it only effects the person getting the vaccine. why aren't they mandating the flu vaccine it does the same thing
129 likes 24 dislikes 72 replies
Houston business owner reacts to President Biden's vaccine mandate announcement
HOUSTON - On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced his plan to get more Americans vaccinated for COVID-19. "The bottom line is, we’re going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated workers," said President Biden. The plan calls for all businesses, with at least 100 workers, to require their employees to get... Read more
I have had Covid already and have natural immunity. Why should I be forced to take a shot that I am not comfortable with when I am better protected by my own antibodies.
60 likes 64 replies
Since when did Biden become king. He is an elected official. I refuse to comply to the new emperor Caligula of DC
54 likes 3 dislikes 7 replies
'My lungs were so beat up': Spring mom given 15% chance to survive COVID-19 in hospital
The mom from Spring was given a 15% chance of survival. Now, she is offering her experience as a way to urge people to get vaccinated. Read more
Experts say the number of unvaccinated people in the United States is a key reason coronavirus variants are emerging.They explain that the virus replicates quicker in unvaccinated people, increasing the chance of mutations.They’re concerned that new COVID-19 cases will continue to rise as variants spread and people still refuse to get vaccinated.
1 like 31 replies
I'm praying for her, my husband of 31 years died on August 30th 2021 from the Delta Variant. It is no joking matter. His death was such a surprise he went from Powerlifter to dying in 12 days.
33 likes 2 dislikes 15 replies