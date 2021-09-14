CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marquette, MI

Trending local sports in Marquette

Marquette Daily
Marquette Daily
 6 days ago

(MARQUETTE, MI) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Marquette area.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Marquette sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Marquette / foxsportsmarquette.com

Marquette Redmen Top Rival Eskymos 50-21 On 103.3 WFXD

Marquette Redmen Top Rival Eskymos 50-21 On 103.3 WFXD

Escanaba, MI – September 10, 2021 – The Marquette Redmen were on the road Friday night. They traveled south to face their Great Northern Conference rival, Escanaba Eskymos. The game was broadcast live on 103.3 WFXD and streamed online. 1Q: The Redmen received the opening kickoff from the Eskymos. Marquette... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Marquette / lpheralddispatch.com

A change of pace: Marquette volleyball mixes it up late to turn back St. Joseph

A change of pace: Marquette volleyball mixes it up late to turn back St. Joseph

MICHIGAN CITY — Even the hardest-throwing pitchers need to sprinkle in a changeup or breaking ball once in a while. The same applies on the volleyball court, where power isn’t the only path to points. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Escanaba / upmatters.com

GOTW Preview: Escanaba hosts Marquette in GNC heavyweight bout

GOTW Preview: Escanaba hosts Marquette in GNC heavyweight bout

ESCANABA, Mich, (WJMN)– Escanaba returns to their home field to play a game in front of their home fans for the first time in two seasons, Friday night. They were unable to play a game on their home field last season, and what a perfect homecoming as they welcome a big-time rival in Marquette. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Marquette / miningjournal.net

Torch Run is set for Tuesday at NMU

Torch Run is set for Tuesday at NMU

MARQUETTE –Northern Michigan University will host a Law Enforcement Torch Run — a community run, walk or bike event — to benefit Special Olympics Michigan on Tuesday. The walk will begin at 5:15 p.m. Runners and bikers will begin at 5:30 p.m. The start location is NMU’s Superior Dome. Participants should check in at 5 p.m. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marquette, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Marquette, MI
Marquette, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News
Marquette Daily

Marquette Daily

Marquette, MI
41
Followers
249
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marquette Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy