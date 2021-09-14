Trending local sports in Marquette

(MARQUETTE, MI) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Marquette area.

Marquette Redmen Top Rival Eskymos 50-21 On 103.3 WFXD Escanaba, MI – September 10, 2021 – The Marquette Redmen were on the road Friday night. They traveled south to face their Great Northern Conference rival, Escanaba Eskymos. The game was broadcast live on 103.3 WFXD and streamed online. 1Q: The Redmen received the opening kickoff from the Eskymos. Marquette... Read more

A change of pace: Marquette volleyball mixes it up late to turn back St. Joseph MICHIGAN CITY — Even the hardest-throwing pitchers need to sprinkle in a changeup or breaking ball once in a while. The same applies on the volleyball court, where power isn’t the only path to points. Read more

GOTW Preview: Escanaba hosts Marquette in GNC heavyweight bout ESCANABA, Mich, (WJMN)– Escanaba returns to their home field to play a game in front of their home fans for the first time in two seasons, Friday night. They were unable to play a game on their home field last season, and what a perfect homecoming as they welcome a big-time rival in Marquette. Read more

