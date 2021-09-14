CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Lifestyle wrap: Lewiston

Lewiston Updates
Lewiston Updates
 6 days ago

(LEWISTON, ID) Life in Lewiston has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Lewiston / lmtribune.com

Dances with bulls

Dances with bulls

Gavin Michel, of Nixa, Mo., is flung off to the side as his bull, Burn Out, bucks around during the bull riding competition at the Lewiston Roundup on Thursday. Read more

Lewiston / bigcountrynewsconnection.com

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Names Elizabeth Keys as 2021 Mercy Award Winner

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Names Elizabeth Keys as 2021 Mercy Award Winner

LEWISTON - St. Joseph Regional Medical Center recently announced that Elizabeth Keys, BSRT, RRT, has been recognized as the hospital’s 2021 Mercy Award winner. The Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each of LifePoint Health’s hospitals who profoundly touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded. Read more

Lewiston / lmtribune.com

Blast from the Past / 1951: Riding Champ in the Appaloosa Horse Show

Blast from the Past / 1951: Riding Champ in the Appaloosa Horse Show

Minnie Weidner rides her stud horse, Champ, during the fifth annual National Appaloosa Horse Show in the arena at the Roundup Grounds in North Lewiston in this 1951 photo. Champ officially was owned by Weidner’s father, Chet Sinclair, and the family lived in Weippe at the time. This photo was submitted by Weidner’s daughter, Cindy Boren, of Spalding, who says her mom died in 2019. The Roundup grounds moved to its current location in Tammany in time for the 1982 rodeo. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221. Read more

Lewiston / lmtribune.com

Lawmakers take aim at Biden’s mandate

Lawmakers take aim at Biden’s mandate

Some Idaho lawmakers are hoping to call themselves back into session this week to take action against President Joe Biden’s recent vaccine mandate. The group plans to hold a rally Wednesday on the Statehouse steps in Boise. After that, if enough House members are in attendance to provide a quorum,... Read more

The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
