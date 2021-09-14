Lifestyle wrap: Lewiston

(LEWISTON, ID) Life in Lewiston has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

LOCAL PICK

Dances with bulls Gavin Michel, of Nixa, Mo., is flung off to the side as his bull, Burn Out, bucks around during the bull riding competition at the Lewiston Roundup on Thursday. Read more

LATEST NEWS

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Names Elizabeth Keys as 2021 Mercy Award Winner LEWISTON - St. Joseph Regional Medical Center recently announced that Elizabeth Keys, BSRT, RRT, has been recognized as the hospital’s 2021 Mercy Award winner. The Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each of LifePoint Health’s hospitals who profoundly touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Blast from the Past / 1951: Riding Champ in the Appaloosa Horse Show Minnie Weidner rides her stud horse, Champ, during the fifth annual National Appaloosa Horse Show in the arena at the Roundup Grounds in North Lewiston in this 1951 photo. Champ officially was owned by Weidner’s father, Chet Sinclair, and the family lived in Weippe at the time. This photo was submitted by Weidner’s daughter, Cindy Boren, of Spalding, who says her mom died in 2019. The Roundup grounds moved to its current location in Tammany in time for the 1982 rodeo. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE