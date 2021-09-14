Trending sports headlines in Marysville
Prep football roundup for Friday, Sept. 10
MARYSVILLE — Stephen Rooks ran for two touchdowns and the Chargers earned their program’s first-ever 2-0 start by beating league newcomer Mount Vernon at Quil Ceda Stadium in the Wesco 3A North opener for both teams. Rooks rushed for a 1-yard TD in the first quarter and a 45-yard score... Read more
Several high school football games canceled due to COVID-19
A growing number of high schools are cancelling football games as Covid-19 spreads. The Kent School District canceled the Kentridge High School game against Liberty High School Thursday night, after officials said someone on the football team had a positive Covid-19 case this week. On top of that game, the... Read more
OMG, I can't believe 1000's of parent aren't protesting against ED..you guys at edmonds school district are screwing up teenagers mentally..their blood is on your hands.. Your covid-19 protocol is bias and uneffective. Parents need to make a stand and stop this wreckless nonsense! Pull your children out of school, each school makes money on each child or young adult that attends! These teenagers have 1 shot at highschool in a lifetime...Edmonds School District and Chris reykdahl should be held accountable for screwing up 100,000's kids of all ages!!!
What a surprise. Kent school district was mentioned first. They already took away a graduation for the class of 21. They gonna bend over this year's students as well?
Prep volleyball: Warriors swept by Timberwolves
Facing their second 4A opponent this week, the volleyball team from Edmonds-Woodway traveled to Mill Creek Thursday night to take on the Timberwolves of Jackson High School. The Warriors dropped their first match of the season in straight sets, 0-3, on Tuesday to Lake Stevens, and Thursday night was no different, being swept by Jackson 0-3. Read more
Mistakes slow Spartan offense in loss to Marysville-Pilchuck
Untimely miscues led to the Spartans sputtering. The Stanwood offense pieced together the beginnings of solid drives Friday against No. 8-ranked Marysville-Pilchuck but were stymied by mistakes, eventually falling 49-14 Friday night. “We were moving the ball and being pretty physical against one of the best lines in Wesco and... Read more