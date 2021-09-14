CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marysville, WA

Trending sports headlines in Marysville

Marysville Journal
Marysville Journal
 6 days ago

(MARYSVILLE, WA) Marysville-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Marysville / heraldnet.com

Prep football roundup for Friday, Sept. 10

Prep football roundup for Friday, Sept. 10

MARYSVILLE — Stephen Rooks ran for two touchdowns and the Chargers earned their program’s first-ever 2-0 start by beating league newcomer Mount Vernon at Quil Ceda Stadium in the Wesco 3A North opener for both teams. Rooks rushed for a 1-yard TD in the first quarter and a 45-yard score... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Kent / komonews.com

Several high school football games canceled due to COVID-19

Several high school football games canceled due to COVID-19

A growing number of high schools are cancelling football games as Covid-19 spreads. The Kent School District canceled the Kentridge High School game against Liberty High School Thursday night, after officials said someone on the football team had a positive Covid-19 case this week. On top of that game, the... Read more

Comments
avatar

OMG, I can't believe 1000's of parent aren't protesting against ED..you guys at edmonds school district are screwing up teenagers mentally..their blood is on your hands.. Your covid-19 protocol is bias and uneffective. Parents need to make a stand and stop this wreckless nonsense! Pull your children out of school, each school makes money on each child or young adult that attends! These teenagers have 1 shot at highschool in a lifetime...Edmonds School District and Chris reykdahl should be held accountable for screwing up 100,000's kids of all ages!!!

2 likes 1 dislike

avatar

What a surprise. Kent school district was mentioned first. They already took away a graduation for the class of 21. They gonna bend over this year's students as well?

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Edmonds / myedmondsnews.com

Prep volleyball: Warriors swept by Timberwolves

Prep volleyball: Warriors swept by Timberwolves

Facing their second 4A opponent this week, the volleyball team from Edmonds-Woodway traveled to Mill Creek Thursday night to take on the Timberwolves of Jackson High School. The Warriors dropped their first match of the season in straight sets, 0-3, on Tuesday to Lake Stevens, and Thursday night was no different, being swept by Jackson 0-3. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Stanwood / goskagit.com

Mistakes slow Spartan offense in loss to Marysville-Pilchuck

Mistakes slow Spartan offense in loss to Marysville-Pilchuck

Untimely miscues led to the Spartans sputtering. The Stanwood offense pieced together the beginnings of solid drives Friday against No. 8-ranked Marysville-Pilchuck but were stymied by mistakes, eventually falling 49-14 Friday night. “We were moving the ball and being pretty physical against one of the best lines in Wesco and... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Sports
City
Marysville, WA
Marysville, WA
Sports
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wa
Marysville Journal

Marysville Journal

Marysville, WA
90
Followers
246
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marysville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy