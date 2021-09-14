Trending sports headlines in Marysville

(MARYSVILLE, WA) Marysville-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Prep football roundup for Friday, Sept. 10 MARYSVILLE — Stephen Rooks ran for two touchdowns and the Chargers earned their program’s first-ever 2-0 start by beating league newcomer Mount Vernon at Quil Ceda Stadium in the Wesco 3A North opener for both teams. Rooks rushed for a 1-yard TD in the first quarter and a 45-yard score... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Several high school football games canceled due to COVID-19 A growing number of high schools are cancelling football games as Covid-19 spreads. The Kent School District canceled the Kentridge High School game against Liberty High School Thursday night, after officials said someone on the football team had a positive Covid-19 case this week. On top of that game, the... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Prep volleyball: Warriors swept by Timberwolves Facing their second 4A opponent this week, the volleyball team from Edmonds-Woodway traveled to Mill Creek Thursday night to take on the Timberwolves of Jackson High School. The Warriors dropped their first match of the season in straight sets, 0-3, on Tuesday to Lake Stevens, and Thursday night was no different, being swept by Jackson 0-3. Read more

TOP VIEWED