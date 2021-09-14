Trending local sports in Garden City

(GARDEN CITY, KS) Garden City sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Garden City sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINE

Live Video TV: Hutch High hosts Garden City Buffs HUTCHINSON, Kan.-The Hutchinson Salthawks play host to the Garden City Buffaloes Friday night at Gowans Stadium in Hutchinson. Join the Eagle Radio Sports team beginning at 6pm for the Kansas Kickoff Show. Salthawk Football Pregame Show will start at 6:30pm with kick-off set for 7pm. Hutch High Salthawk Sports Network... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Buffalo volleyball extends Lamar to four sets The Garden City High School Buffs’ volleyball has not dodged any high-level competition in the first two weeks of the 2021 season. Thursday night at The Garden was no exception as the Lamar, Colo., the No. 1-ranked Class 3A team in the Rocky Mountain state, arrived to battle the home squad. Read more

TRENDING NOW

Garden City's Kleysteuber punches in game-winning touchdown in overtime thriller over Hutchinson High HUTCHINSON – It was the ultimate clash of the flexbone offenses and gritty defenses, but Garden City running back Colin Kleysteuber had the power with the backing of a strong offensive line. After the Hutchinson Salthawks missed a field goal on the opening possession of overtime, the Buffaloes could not... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE