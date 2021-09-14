Lewiston sports lineup: What’s trending

(LEWISTON, ME) Lewiston-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Men's soccer opens NESCAC play with 1-0 win over Hamilton LEWISTON, Maine -- First-year Rex Lane found the back of the net and junior Ryan Manning made a huge save on a penalty kick to lead the Bates men's soccer team past the Hamilton Continentals by a final score of 1-0 Saturday afternoon at Russell Street Field. Lane (Orlando, Fla.)... Read more

Parmelee scores first collegiate goal in women's soccer's 4-1 loss to Hamilton LEWISTON, Maine -- Hyla Mosher scored a pair of goals to lead Hamilton to a 4-1 win over the Bates women's soccer team Saturday morning at Russell Street Field in the NESCAC opener for the Bobcats. Bates (1-1-0, 0-1-0 NESCAC) fell behind 3-0 but got on the board in the... Read more

Bates Golf Makes Statement with New Hires As Bates athletics attempt to regain a sense of normality that was lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, new golf hires Brendon Croteau and Abigail Spector hope to use their experience to bring growth and success for the Bobcats on the links. When Brendon Croteau was a student at Lewiston High... Read more

