Lewiston sports lineup: What’s trending

Men's soccer opens NESCAC play with 1-0 win over Hamilton
LEWISTON, Maine -- First-year Rex Lane found the back of the net and junior Ryan Manning made a huge save on a penalty kick to lead the Bates men's soccer team past the Hamilton Continentals by a final score of 1-0 Saturday afternoon at Russell Street Field. Lane (Orlando, Fla.)... Read more
Parmelee scores first collegiate goal in women's soccer's 4-1 loss to Hamilton
LEWISTON, Maine -- Hyla Mosher scored a pair of goals to lead Hamilton to a 4-1 win over the Bates women's soccer team Saturday morning at Russell Street Field in the NESCAC opener for the Bobcats. Bates (1-1-0, 0-1-0 NESCAC) fell behind 3-0 but got on the board in the... Read more
Bates Golf Makes Statement with New Hires
As Bates athletics attempt to regain a sense of normality that was lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, new golf hires Brendon Croteau and Abigail Spector hope to use their experience to bring growth and success for the Bobcats on the links. When Brendon Croteau was a student at Lewiston High... Read more
Bangor football defeats Lewiston for 1st time since 2014
The senior wide receiver and defensive back displayed sprinter’s speed for the Rams’ football team Saturday night, taking the opening kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown in just 12 seconds to establish immediate momentum, and Bangor used its ground game and defense from there to pull away from Lewiston 42-6 in a Class A clash at Hampden Academy. Read more
