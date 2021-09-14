CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ME

Lewiston sports lineup: What’s trending

Lewiston Times
 6 days ago

(LEWISTON, ME) Lewiston-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Lewiston sports. For more stories from the Lewiston area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Lewiston / gobatesbobcats.com

Men's soccer opens NESCAC play with 1-0 win over Hamilton

LEWISTON, Maine -- First-year Rex Lane found the back of the net and junior Ryan Manning made a huge save on a penalty kick to lead the Bates men's soccer team past the Hamilton Continentals by a final score of 1-0 Saturday afternoon at Russell Street Field. Lane (Orlando, Fla.)... Read more

Lewiston / gobatesbobcats.com

Parmelee scores first collegiate goal in women's soccer's 4-1 loss to Hamilton

LEWISTON, Maine -- Hyla Mosher scored a pair of goals to lead Hamilton to a 4-1 win over the Bates women's soccer team Saturday morning at Russell Street Field in the NESCAC opener for the Bobcats. Bates (1-1-0, 0-1-0 NESCAC) fell behind 3-0 but got on the board in the... Read more

Auburn / thebatesstudent.com

Bates Golf Makes Statement with New Hires

As Bates athletics attempt to regain a sense of normality that was lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, new golf hires Brendon Croteau and Abigail Spector hope to use their experience to bring growth and success for the Bobcats on the links. When Brendon Croteau was a student at Lewiston High... Read more

Bangor / bangordailynews.com

Bangor football defeats Lewiston for 1st time since 2014

The senior wide receiver and defensive back displayed sprinter’s speed for the Rams’ football team Saturday night, taking the opening kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown in just 12 seconds to establish immediate momentum, and Bangor used its ground game and defense from there to pull away from Lewiston 42-6 in a Class A clash at Hampden Academy. Read more

Lewiston Times

Lewiston, ME
ABOUT

With Lewiston Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

