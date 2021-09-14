Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Wenatchee
A week late, but Wenatchee finally opens its season Saturday against Mount Baker
The Wenatchee Panthers finally get to play some football this weekend when they host Mount Baker tomorrow night at Lee Bofto Field at the Apple Bowl. Coach Scott Devereaux is pleased to announce they are COVID-free…. Senior linebacker Silas St. John says having a teammate come down with COVID that... Read more
Panthers shut out Mt. Baker in delayed season-opener Saturday night
WENATCHEE — After patiently waiting for the past two Fridays, the Wenatchee Panthers finally opened their football season Saturday night against Mt. Baker at the Apple Bowl. While it might not have been the most offensive game, the Panthers will take the win nonetheless, beating the Mountaineers 10-0 in a turnover-filled, defensive battle. Read more
Turnovers Limit Mountaineers in Shutout Loss
WENATCHEE – It was too many self-inflicted errors for Mount Baker as Wenatchee defeated the Mountaineers 10-0 at Lee Bofto Field at the Apple Bowl on Saturday night. It was also the first time in 10 years that Mount Baker has been shut out, despite gaining 232 yards of offense. Read more
