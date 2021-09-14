CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Wenatchee

Wenatchee Post
 6 days ago

(WENATCHEE, WA) Wenatchee sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Wenatchee / youtube.com

Central Valley vs. Wenatchee JV Volleyball Varsity Womens' Volleyball

Read more

Wenatchee / ncwlife.com

A week late, but Wenatchee finally opens its season Saturday against Mount Baker

The Wenatchee Panthers finally get to play some football this weekend when they host Mount Baker tomorrow night at Lee Bofto Field at the Apple Bowl. Coach Scott Devereaux is pleased to announce they are COVID-free…. Senior linebacker Silas St. John says having a teammate come down with COVID that... Read more

Wenatchee / wenatcheeworld.com

Panthers shut out Mt. Baker in delayed season-opener Saturday night

WENATCHEE — After patiently waiting for the past two Fridays, the Wenatchee Panthers finally opened their football season Saturday night against Mt. Baker at the Apple Bowl. While it might not have been the most offensive game, the Panthers will take the win nonetheless, beating the Mountaineers 10-0 in a turnover-filled, defensive battle. Read more

Wenatchee / whatcompreps.com

Turnovers Limit Mountaineers in Shutout Loss

WENATCHEE – It was too many self-inflicted errors for Mount Baker as Wenatchee defeated the Mountaineers 10-0 at Lee Bofto Field at the Apple Bowl on Saturday night. It was also the first time in 10 years that Mount Baker has been shut out, despite gaining 232 yards of offense. Read more

