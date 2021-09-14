Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Carlsbad

(CARLSBAD, NM) Life in Carlsbad has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

New Mexico schools to receive funds for COVID-19 testing The New Mexico Public Education Department (PED) announced Wednesday that the Department of Health (DOH) began to distribute $63 million in federal funds to help pay for mandatory COVID-19 testing. The grant was awarded to DOH by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity Funding... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

NMDOH expresses hope and angst over Eddy County COVID-19 figures New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) officials expressed optimism and concern over the latest COVID-19 data from Eddy County. Sept. 8, DOH said 31 new cases were confirmed in Eddy County compared to 138 during a four-day period over Labor Day weekend and 63 on Sept 3. New Mexico State... Read more

LOCAL PICK

New Mexico reports cases of people using livestock drug to treat COVID-19 SANTA FE, NM — New Mexico health officials are monitoring cases of ivermectin toxicity among persons attempting to treat COVID-19. The New Mexico Department of Health is asking all health care providers to report ivermectin toxicity cases. In addition, all deaths related to ivermectin fall under the statutory requirement to report to the Office of the Medical Investigator. Read more

LATEST NEWS