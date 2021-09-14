Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Carlsbad
(CARLSBAD, NM) Life in Carlsbad has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
New Mexico schools to receive funds for COVID-19 testing
The New Mexico Public Education Department (PED) announced Wednesday that the Department of Health (DOH) began to distribute $63 million in federal funds to help pay for mandatory COVID-19 testing. The grant was awarded to DOH by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity Funding... Read more
NMDOH expresses hope and angst over Eddy County COVID-19 figures
New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) officials expressed optimism and concern over the latest COVID-19 data from Eddy County. Sept. 8, DOH said 31 new cases were confirmed in Eddy County compared to 138 during a four-day period over Labor Day weekend and 63 on Sept 3. New Mexico State... Read more
New Mexico reports cases of people using livestock drug to treat COVID-19
SANTA FE, NM — New Mexico health officials are monitoring cases of ivermectin toxicity among persons attempting to treat COVID-19. The New Mexico Department of Health is asking all health care providers to report ivermectin toxicity cases. In addition, all deaths related to ivermectin fall under the statutory requirement to report to the Office of the Medical Investigator. Read more
FDA website describes its antiviral properties for dengue fever and HIV as well as Covid-19
3 likes 1 dislike 7 replies
Ivermectin was discovered in 1975 and is approved for use in humans to treat infections caused by some parasitic worms, head lice and skin conditions such as rosacea. When taken in appropriate, prescribed doses it can be highly effective and is included in the World Health Organization's list of essential medicines
11 likes 1 dislike 3 replies
Ivermectin overdose death probed in NM: “I don’t want more people to die”
A person in New Mexico is suspected of dying from an overdose of ivermectin, a state official announced Thursday. A second person in the state is also in critical condition following use of the drug, which is an antiparasitic medication mainly used in veterinary medicine to deworm animals, such as cattle and horses. Read more
No one, repeat no one, has ever, in over thirty years, died from taking ivermectin, even in massive overdoses in suicide attempts.
13 likes 1 reply
So give out needles to drug users but don’t provide guidance on dosing for an FDA approved drug?
7 likes