Port Huron, MI

Lifestyle wrap: Port Huron

Port Huron Bulletin
 6 days ago

(PORT HURON, MI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Port Huron, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Port Huron / secondwavemedia.com

Cooking since he was 10, local man opens new BBQ joint in Port Huron

Who doesn't love the smell of meat being grilled to perfection at a family get together or at your favorite restaurant? The smokey flavor, the sweet and tangy sauce, and the amazing sides that make the salivary glands lose control — it’s what we crave. If you’re looking to find... Read more

St Clair County / michigancapitolconfidential.com

Health Departments Threaten Families If School-Related COVID Orders Violated

The health departments of Allegan and St. Clair counties sent letters to the parents of children exposed to COVID-19 threatening to forcibly remove residents from their dwellings if they did not fully cooperate with their orders. “You are hereby notified that you are required to cooperate with the Allegan County... Read more

Comments
avatar

I have a better idea? parents take all their kids out of school when schools take the head count for federal dollars! watch schools change their minds in a hurry!

13 likes 2 dislikes 1 reply

avatar

Like I’m not about the mask mandates but I do feel like if the parents want to fight this great!! But at least have your kids follow the rules until you’re finished fighting the system. Like you’re a parent so you need to be teaching your kids to follow the rules

St Clair County / voicenews.com

St. Clair County Health Department issues revised public health order

The St. Clair County Health Department recently issued a revised public health order for COVID-19 quarantine measures. Revisions were necessary to include options allowed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in various settings, officials said in a news release. The revised order became effective Sept. 8 and replaces the Aug. 20 order. It will remain in effect until further order of the medical health officer. Read more

Comments
avatar

you don't see the health department making a big fuss about the toxic posion chemical fluoride imported straight from China in our water supply do you, they don't care. they actually support the government's mandates making it illegal not to put it in the water. illegal not to put posion in our water supply.

Detroit / cbslocal.com

Most Henry Ford Health Employees Got COVID-19 Vaccine

DETROIT (AP) — A major health care provider in southeastern Michigan said 92% of employees were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by a Friday deadline. Another 3% had their first shot, said Henry Ford Health System, which has more than 30,000 workers. “We remain confident that vaccination, along with masking, remains... Read more

Comments / 0

 

Port Huron Bulletin

