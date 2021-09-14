Lifestyle wrap: Port Huron

(PORT HURON, MI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Port Huron, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LATEST NEWS

Cooking since he was 10, local man opens new BBQ joint in Port Huron Who doesn't love the smell of meat being grilled to perfection at a family get together or at your favorite restaurant? The smokey flavor, the sweet and tangy sauce, and the amazing sides that make the salivary glands lose control — it’s what we crave. If you’re looking to find... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Health Departments Threaten Families If School-Related COVID Orders Violated The health departments of Allegan and St. Clair counties sent letters to the parents of children exposed to COVID-19 threatening to forcibly remove residents from their dwellings if they did not fully cooperate with their orders. “You are hereby notified that you are required to cooperate with the Allegan County... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

St. Clair County Health Department issues revised public health order The St. Clair County Health Department recently issued a revised public health order for COVID-19 quarantine measures. Revisions were necessary to include options allowed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in various settings, officials said in a news release. The revised order became effective Sept. 8 and replaces the Aug. 20 order. It will remain in effect until further order of the medical health officer. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE