Lifestyle wrap: Port Huron

Cooking since he was 10, local man opens new BBQ joint in Port Huron
Who doesn't love the smell of meat being grilled to perfection at a family get together or at your favorite restaurant? The smokey flavor, the sweet and tangy sauce, and the amazing sides that make the salivary glands lose control — it’s what we crave. If you’re looking to find... Read more
Health Departments Threaten Families If School-Related COVID Orders Violated
The health departments of Allegan and St. Clair counties sent letters to the parents of children exposed to COVID-19 threatening to forcibly remove residents from their dwellings if they did not fully cooperate with their orders. “You are hereby notified that you are required to cooperate with the Allegan County... Read more
St. Clair County Health Department issues revised public health order
The St. Clair County Health Department recently issued a revised public health order for COVID-19 quarantine measures. Revisions were necessary to include options allowed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in various settings, officials said in a news release. The revised order became effective Sept. 8 and replaces the Aug. 20 order. It will remain in effect until further order of the medical health officer. Read more
Most Henry Ford Health Employees Got COVID-19 Vaccine
DETROIT (AP) — A major health care provider in southeastern Michigan said 92% of employees were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by a Friday deadline. Another 3% had their first shot, said Henry Ford Health System, which has more than 30,000 workers. “We remain confident that vaccination, along with masking, remains... Read more