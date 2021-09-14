CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Norwich

 6 days ago

(NORWICH, CT) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we've been tracking the latest local sports news from the Norwich area.

Norwich / norwichbulletin.com

The last time we saw Quinebaug Valley – a co-op program featuring players from Ellis Tech, Tourtellotte and Putnam – they were celebrating a memorable 21-14 Thanksgiving Eve victory over Thames River. This was the first night football game ever played at Norwich Tech and besides the four portable light... Read more

Norwich / norwichbulletin.com

The pandemic didn't completely wipe out the 2020 state girls soccer season the way it did for football where no traditional tackle games were played. But while soccer teams enjoyed a little taste of action - starting on Oct. 1 for a limited schedule with an ECC post-season experience - the abbreviated campaign bore no resemblance to a normal season. Read more

Norwich / norwichbulletin.com

High school football returns after a one-year absence on Friday night. Norwich Free Academy’s annual heavyweight battle against Xavier, and Class M power Killingly’s state semifinal rematch against Waterford highlight this weekend’s slate. Friday’s Games. Killingly at Waterford. Where: Alumni Turf Field, 6 p.m. Records: Season opener. Last meeting: Killingly... Read more

East Lyme / theday.com

East Lyme — With Meredith Healy setting out to fine-tune her shooting this summer, part of her arsenal was something you wouldn't perhaps expect from East Lyme High School's two-time all-state girls' soccer player. A field hockey stick. "Last year my shooting was OK so I needed to get that,"... Read more

With Norwich Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

