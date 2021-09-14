Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Norwich

(NORWICH, CT) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Norwich area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWS

Quinebaug Valley football primed for another playoff run in 2021 The last time we saw Quinebaug Valley – a co-op program featuring players from Ellis Tech, Tourtellotte and Putnam – they were celebrating a memorable 21-14 Thanksgiving Eve victory over Thames River. This was the first night football game ever played at Norwich Tech and besides the four portable light... Read more

TOP VIEWED

10 girls soccer 'Players to Watch' in 2021 The pandemic didn't completely wipe out the 2020 state girls soccer season the way it did for football where no traditional tackle games were played. But while soccer teams enjoyed a little taste of action - starting on Oct. 1 for a limited schedule with an ECC post-season experience - the abbreviated campaign bore no resemblance to a normal season. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

NFA, Killingly kick-off with marquee matchups High school football returns after a one-year absence on Friday night. Norwich Free Academy’s annual heavyweight battle against Xavier, and Class M power Killingly’s state semifinal rematch against Waterford highlight this weekend’s slate. Friday’s Games. Killingly at Waterford. Where: Alumni Turf Field, 6 p.m. Records: Season opener. Last meeting: Killingly... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE