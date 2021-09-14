Trending sports headlines in Ardmore

(ARDMORE, OK) Ardmore sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Offense puts on a show as Plainview football tallies 1st win of 2021 It didn’t take long for the Plainview High School football team to find the end zone Friday night. The Indians struck on their first drive as Reis Taylor found Morgan Pearson on a scoring strike. The play set the tone for the rest of the night as Plainview cruised to a 42-28 win over Cache. Read more

Ardmore, Plainview highlight area high school football games to watch during Week 2 For a majority of football teams across the state, Friday night is the final tune-up before district action kicks off. And it’s only fitting that this week’s slate features a number of area rivals battling on the gridiron. So grab your popcorn and pick a game to watch during Week... Read more

Ardmore football overcomes penalties to take down Shawnee at home When a squad wins a game by multiple touchdowns, most would see it as a good day at the office. That isn’t always the case though. The Ardmore High School football team will be the first to tell you that, as numerous miscues highlighted a 42-14 win over Shawnee. But Tigers quarterback Cal Swanson knows he and his teammates have what it takes to move forward and make improvements. Read more

