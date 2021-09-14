Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Somerset

(SOMERSET, KY) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Somerset area.

Lady Maroons win at Southern Harrier The Pulaski County High School girls cross country team finally got their full arsenal of runners to compete at the same time, and came away with an impressive victory at the 24th annual Southern Harrier Classic - ran on the Somerset Christian School campus. The Lady Maroons scored a meet-low of 24 points, to edge out runner-up Southwestern High School (37). Read more

September 12th: local/national weekend sports update Local high school football: Somerset Briar Jumpers had a 33-6 loss at home to the Paintsville Tigers. Pulaski County Maroons: lost at home to the Corbin Redhounds, 49-6 Southwestern had the week off last week. Week of September 12th:. Somerset at Corbin: 7:30 p.m. kickoff with live coverage on Somerset... Read more

Lady Jumpers remain undefeated in district play The Somerset High School volleyball team picked up their second straight district win with a 3-0 (25-11, 25-21, 25-13) straight-set victory over Casey County High School on Tuesday at the Briar Patch. The Lady Jumpers were led by McKayla Waters with nine kills, two blocks, one dig, and one ace.... Read more

