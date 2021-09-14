CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Somerset, KY

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Somerset

Somerset Today
Somerset Today
 6 days ago

(SOMERSET, KY) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Somerset area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Pulaski County / somerset-kentucky.com

Lady Maroons win at Southern Harrier

Lady Maroons win at Southern Harrier

The Pulaski County High School girls cross country team finally got their full arsenal of runners to compete at the same time, and came away with an impressive victory at the 24th annual Southern Harrier Classic - ran on the Somerset Christian School campus. The Lady Maroons scored a meet-low of 24 points, to edge out runner-up Southwestern High School (37). Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Somerset / wtloam.com

September 12th: local/national weekend sports update

September 12th: local/national weekend sports update

Local high school football: Somerset Briar Jumpers had a 33-6 loss at home to the Paintsville Tigers. Pulaski County Maroons: lost at home to the Corbin Redhounds, 49-6 Southwestern had the week off last week. Week of September 12th:. Somerset at Corbin: 7:30 p.m. kickoff with live coverage on Somerset... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Somerset / somerset-kentucky.com

Lady Jumpers remain undefeated in district play

Lady Jumpers remain undefeated in district play

The Somerset High School volleyball team picked up their second straight district win with a 3-0 (25-11, 25-21, 25-13) straight-set victory over Casey County High School on Tuesday at the Briar Patch. The Lady Jumpers were led by McKayla Waters with nine kills, two blocks, one dig, and one ace.... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Somerset / somerset-kentucky.com

Somerset wins back-to-back All "A" Region titles

Somerset wins back-to-back All "A" Region titles

For the second straight year, the Somerset High School boys soccer team claimed the All "A" 12th Region crown with a 5-3 win over Danville High School on Monday at Clara Morrow Field. With the Briar Jumpers head coach Tyler Gillum and two other key players out, the homestanding Briar... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Somerset, KY
Sports
City
Somerset, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News
Somerset Today

Somerset Today

Somerset, KY
172
Followers
239
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Somerset Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy