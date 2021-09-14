CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Paris sports lineup: What’s trending

Paris Today
Paris Today
 6 days ago

(PARIS, TX) Paris sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Paris / eparisextra.com

Paris High School announces 14 students earned AP Scholar Awards || Sponsored by Quality Care ER

Paris High School announces 14 students earned AP Scholar Awards || Sponsored by Quality Care ER

Paris ISD and Paris High School are proud to announce fourteen students, including ten from the 2021 graduating class, have earned AP Scholar Awards in recognition of their exceptional achievement on AP Exams. Paris ISD and Paris High School are proud to announce fourteen students, including ten from the 2021... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Paris / texarkanagazette.com

Pleasant Grove fall short in Paris

Pleasant Grove fall short in Paris

TEXARKANA, Texas — Paris totaled 444 rushing yards to Pleasant Grove's 212 en route to a 31-14 victory in a varsity football game on Friday at Hawk Stadium. Jaylen Boardley led the Hawks with 114 yards on 17 totes, an average of 6.7 yards per touch, and a touchdown. His mark of 114 yards led all rushers. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
thespun.com

Mike McCarthy Getting Crushed For Decision During Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

Mike McCarthy Getting Crushed For Decision During Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The 2021 NFL season is officially underway as the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off. Tom Brady and company took the field to defend their Super Bowl title against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Both offenses struggled in the early portion of the first quarter, but the offensive lull came to a swift end. Read more

Comments
avatar

Nevermind the intentional grounding and offensive pass interference. That truth only interferes with Brady's chance of running for office someday!🤣

22 likes 4 dislikes 24 replies

avatar

True Cowboy fans are super happy this morning. All we wanted was to hang with the Bucs and we did. If Dak plays like this the rest of the season we will be in good shape for the playoffs.

28 likes 18 replies

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Tyler / youtube.com

Tyler Junior college Soccer vs. Paris Junior College

Tyler Junior college Soccer vs. Paris Junior College

Read more

Comments / 0

Related
The Baltimorean

Trending lifestyle headlines in Baltimore

(BALTIMORE, MD) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Baltimore, from fashion updates to viral videos. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
BALTIMORE, MD
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Man Stumbles Upon ‘Cave to Hell’ in Colorado

If you look hard enough, you can definitely find some strange things here in Colorado. A man that spends a lot of his time doing what he calls 'urban exploration' stumbled upon a strange structure near the Colorado Springs area that has been dubbed the 'Cave to Hell.'. A Man-Made...
COLORADO STATE
The Bronx Beacon

Bronx sports lineup: What’s trending

(BRONX, NY) Bronx sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Bronx sports. For more stories from the Bronx area, click here.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Paris Today

Paris Today

Paris, TX
99
Followers
244
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Paris Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy