Elmira, NY

Top Elmira sports news

 6 days ago

Elmira, Robbie Nichols reach deal to keep the Elmira Pioneers at Dunn Field

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira has reached a deal with Elmira Pioneers owner Robbie Nichols to keep the team at Dunn Field through the 2026 season. The five year license agreement between Nichols and the city begins on Jan. 1, 2022, and runs through Dec. 31, 2026. The deal is pending approval of the Elmira City Council, which is scheduled to meet on Monday, Sept. 13 at 5:30 p.m.

Events happening in the Twin Tiers: Sept. 11 & 12

ELMIRA, N.Y., (WETM) – Here's a look at some of the events happening this weekend in the Twin Tiers. History and prestige return to the birthplace of North American road racing for one of the largest vintage racing events in the country at the Hilliard U.S. Vintage Grand Prix (September 9-12, 2021).

City of Elmira, Elmira Pioneers reach new license agreement pending approval for team to stay at Dunn Field

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The City of Elmira and Owner of the Elmira Pioneers, Robbie Nichols have reached a new License Agreement for the Pioneers to remain at Dunn Field. According to the Elmira City Council agenda for September 13th, the New License Agreement, pending approval, will be a 5-year term from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2026. The annual licensing fee will be $11,000.00 with the fee increasing by $2,000.00 each year.

18 Sports Blitz: High school football highlights from across the Twin Tiers; Elmira College honors Pat Thompson

(WETM) – High school football returned across the Twin Tiers on Friday night as teams from across the region came together for another night under the lights. Also on Friday night Elmira College honored long-time administrator and coach Pat Thompson with the unveiling of Pat Thompson Court prior to the women's volleyball game.

