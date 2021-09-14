Your Searcy lifestyle news

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Searcy, AR

 6 days ago

Little Rock / fox16.com

Gov. Hutchinson issues statement after Pres. Biden announces plan to mandate vaccines on businesses

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson released a statement in response to the President of the United States announcing a plan that includes mandating vaccines on businesses. He notes that while he supports increasing vaccination rates he does not support the federal government mandating vaccines to private businesses. Read more

avatar

How can you say it works? You can still get it. you can still die, you can still have permanent disabilities, you can soeard it quicker than non vaxxer. An NO one knows long term affects affects.

13 likes 2 dislikes 8 replies

avatar

It doesn't take much to do your own research people. Then, you would know the who's and the why's instead of assuming people are just ignorantly rejecting this vaccine. Plus if it doesn't CURE or provide IMMUNITY, them what's the point? Everybody don't assume they have a weak immune system because you did and there's natural ways to boost your immune system. In 2021, don't be naive to think your government wouldn't lie, pharmaceutical companies care about your health, or it's true because it's on the news. Ignorance is big business in America. Wake up.😘

21 likes 2 dislikes 4 replies

Arkansas / localmemphis.com

Republican governors of Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee react to President Biden’s federal COVID-19 vaccine requirements

Governors Hutchinson, Reeves, and Lee react to plan for employers with 100+ workers to require employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or test for coronavirus weekly Read more

avatar

I am appalled with the Republican party for turning a deadly virus into a political issue. I realize they saw it as yet another opportunity to turn American against American inorder to promote themselves but all they really achieved was in killing innocent people most of whom were their own constituents. This virus is a public health issue so stop playing God with people's lives.

10 likes 8 dislikes 15 replies

avatar

Not the sharpest crayons in the box . Who would actually not support trying to keep their constituents and communities safe ?

14 likes 8 dislikes 10 replies

Arkansas / thv11.com

Arkansas researchers find possible cause of long-lasting COVID-19 symptoms

Researchers at UAMS have identified a possible reason why some COVID-19 long-haul patients continue to see symptoms longer than others. Read more

avatar

pretty bad when Drs at UAMS know more about covid then the dipshit Dr in the WH and CDC and WHO!

11 likes 4 replies

avatar

Instead of vaccine maybe more money should be used for finding a treatment for the of the 30% of Covid patients that actually show these symptoms. Seems this is much more practical than requiring unproven shots that are not actually vaccines although referred to as vaccines for our population. I would say follow the $$$$.

16 likes 1 dislike 2 replies

thv11.com

Arkansas politicians react to Biden's new COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Several Arkansas Republicans voiced their opposition after Biden said all employers with over 100 workers must require vaccinations or weekly testing for COVID-19. Read more

avatar

viral spread campaign? you mean like the vaccinated carrying as much of the virus and still spreading it as the opposition. explain the science behind the mask? why are you worried if your vaxed?

11 likes 1 dislike 10 replies

avatar

You sure did a good job keeping it ‘contained’ when you let millions of illegals in the US. Where was your concern then ??

18 likes 2 dislikes 2 replies

