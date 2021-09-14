Your Searcy lifestyle news

(SEARCY, AR) Life in Searcy has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Gov. Hutchinson issues statement after Pres. Biden announces plan to mandate vaccines on businesses LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson released a statement in response to the President of the United States announcing a plan that includes mandating vaccines on businesses. He notes that while he supports increasing vaccination rates he does not support the federal government mandating vaccines to private businesses.

Republican governors of Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee react to President Biden's federal COVID-19 vaccine requirements Governors Hutchinson, Reeves, and Lee react to plan for employers with 100+ workers to require employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or test for coronavirus weekly

Arkansas researchers find possible cause of long-lasting COVID-19 symptoms Researchers at UAMS have identified a possible reason why some COVID-19 long-haul patients continue to see symptoms longer than others.

