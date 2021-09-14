CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Griffin, GA

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Griffin

Griffin Post
Griffin Post
 6 days ago

(GRIFFIN, GA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Atlanta / wsbtv.com

Gov. Kemp calls president’s newest COVID-19 vaccination plan ‘blatantly unlawful overreach’

Gov. Kemp calls president’s newest COVID-19 vaccination plan ‘blatantly unlawful overreach’

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp calls President Joe Biden’s latest plan to get more Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 “blatantly unlawful overreach.”. During a late afternoon news conference, Biden criticized the roughly 80 million Americans who are not yet vaccinated, despite months of availability and incentives. “We’ve been patient. But our... Read more

Comments
avatar

Well Governor Kemp you're just going to waste more time effort and money and consequently neglect the health and wellbeing of the residents of the State and in particular school children. It's because of you that this has had to happen.

59 likes 15 dislikes 91 replies

avatar

So y'all who are all in agreement with Joe care nothing about your freedoms as given us by the Constitution? This man it no other man should have no legal right to bully the American with force just so he can have his way. People are getting vaccinated and are still dying. I am going through this covid thing right now and I still don't plan on getting vaccinated

59 likes 10 dislikes 88 replies

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
wbrc.com

Governor Ivey responds to President Biden’s new federal vaccine requirements

Governor Ivey responds to President Biden’s new federal vaccine requirements

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey responded to President Joe Biden’s announcement Thursday about sweeping new federal vaccine requirements. “Once again, President Biden has missed the mark. His outrageous, overreaching mandates will no doubt be challenged in the courts. Placing more burdens on both employers and employees during a pandemic with the rising inflation rates and lingering labor shortages is totally unacceptable. Read more

Comments
avatar

We are walking a tight rope hear, but this is America. If we start mandating a vaccine that has not been approved by the FDA but maybe a couple of weeks. We are opening up Pandora’s box. I am vaccinated, I took my 70 year old mother to get vaccinated. Viruses are a part of life. We haven’t seen this in 100 years. Yes most should get vaccinated, but mandates are a socialist - communist move. We open the door for other issues .

84 likes 5 dislikes 70 replies

avatar

regardless of what anyone thinks if we allow our government to force this vaccine on people you can kiss your freedom and your rights good bye. it's everyone's right to decide, not your right to decide for anyone else.

77 likes 8 dislikes 14 replies

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Alabama / al.com

Bring it on: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to President Joe Biden

Bring it on: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to President Joe Biden

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has a direct message to President Joe Biden over new COVID mandates: Bring it on. Ivey’s blunt words come in response to Biden’s statement regarding elected officials and states “undermining” COVID relief efforts. “My plan also takes on elected officials and states that are undermining you... Read more

Comments
avatar

Memaw's high stepping. She has my vote. I am all for the vaccine and those who want to take it, what I am not for is my government telling me what I have to do. You people who think that we are supposed to do what the government says instead of government doing what we say really need a refresher course on American rights. Either you believe in the constitution or you don't.

129 likes 7 dislikes 27 replies

avatar

A word-for-word quote from on MeeMaw on July 22, 2021 - “It’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks, not the regular folks. It’s the unvaccinated folks that are letting us down.”

47 likes 4 dislikes 26 replies

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Floyd County / northwestgeorgianews.com

6 more COVID-19 Deaths in Floyd County, Gov. Kemp says he will 'pursue every legal option' to fight Biden COVID-19 vaccination, testing mandates

6 more COVID-19 Deaths in Floyd County, Gov. Kemp says he will 'pursue every legal option' to fight Biden COVID-19 vaccination, testing mandates

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported that Floyd County lost six more people on Friday to COVID-19 as September continued on the path to being the deadliest month this year for the pandemic. Hospitalizations have continued at a crest with 221 people hospitalized at local hospitals. A Floyd County... Read more

Comments
avatar

what is wrong with you people do you have to put blame on others to make yourself feel good your children or your children do with them what you feel is right for them get the shot don't get the shot wear a mask don't wear a mask it's your choice

6 likes 1 dislike

avatar

Kemp is Foolish!!! Ok, he is fighting for your right to die!!! Georgia not on His Mind🤔👀😪

3 likes

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Griffin, GA
Lifestyle
City
Griffin, GA
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ga
Griffin Post

Griffin Post

Griffin, GA
158
Followers
245
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Griffin Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy