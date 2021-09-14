Sports wrap: Bartlesville

(BARTLESVILLE, OK) Bartlesville sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

HOME, SWEEP HOME: Lady Bruin spikers steamroll past visiting Enid First, Enid High's volleyball team displayed a gritty approach Thursday night at the Bartlesville High Bruin Fieldhouse. But, the Bartlesville Lady Bruins were just too. Paced by the ball-slaughtering slams of Mia Otten, Kelsey Ward and Claire Walker —and others — Bartlesville swept Enid, 25-21, 25-23 and 25-12. Lady Bruin... Read more

DIAMOND TOUGH: Bartlesville High rides tidal wave of rally to quality home win vs. S.S. Emerging from its first back-to-back losses since August, the Bartlesville High softball team displayed true heart on Thursday. Trailing 5-0 against Sand Springs High, the Lady Bruins (11-9) blitzed back with seven runs in the bottom of the third and held for a 7-6 victory. Bartlesville senior pitcher Logan Cates... Read more

UP NEXT ON GRIDIRON: Several area teams eye home games Friday Even though its only week two, several area high school football teams are counting on a spurt of progress that will help build momentum toward district games in two weeks. Among the six area football games set for Friday, four will be on home turf. Three other area squads, meanwhile,... Read more

