Bartlesville, OK

Sports wrap: Bartlesville

Bartlesville News Beat
Bartlesville News Beat
 6 days ago

(BARTLESVILLE, OK) Bartlesville sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Bartlesville sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Bartlesville / examiner-enterprise.com

HOME, SWEET HOME: Lady Bruin spikers steamroll past visiting Enid

HOME, SWEEP HOME: Lady Bruin spikers steamroll past visiting Enid

First, Enid High's volleyball team displayed a gritty approach Thursday night at the Bartlesville High Bruin Fieldhouse. But, the Bartlesville Lady Bruins were just too. Paced by the ball-slaughtering slams of Mia Otten, Kelsey Ward and Claire Walker —and others — Bartlesville swept Enid, 25-21, 25-23 and 25-12. Lady Bruin... Read more

Bartlesville / examiner-enterprise.com

DIAMOND TOUGH: Bartlesville High rides tidal wave of rally to quality home win vs. S.S.

DIAMOND TOUGH: Bartlesville High rides tidal wave of rally to quality home win vs. S.S.

Emerging from its first back-to-back losses since August, the Bartlesville High softball team displayed true heart on Thursday. Trailing 5-0 against Sand Springs High, the Lady Bruins (11-9) blitzed back with seven runs in the bottom of the third and held for a 7-6 victory. Bartlesville senior pitcher Logan Cates... Read more

Bartlesville / examiner-enterprise.com

UP NEXT ON GRIDIRON: Several area teams eye home games Friday

UP NEXT ON GRIDIRON: Several area teams eye home games Friday

Even though its only week two, several area high school football teams are counting on a spurt of progress that will help build momentum toward district games in two weeks. Among the six area football games set for Friday, four will be on home turf. Three other area squads, meanwhile,... Read more

Bartlesville / bartlesvilleradio.com

High School Football Broadcast Schedule - Week 2

High School Football Broadcast Schedule - Week 2

It is Week No. 2 for high school football on Friday night, as all the teams across NE Oklahoma will be in action. Here is our broadcast schedule for the area:. Bartlesville hosts Sapulpa for the home opener for the Bruins. Pregame at 6:30 with a 7:00 PM kick on KWON - AM 1400, FM 93.3 and FM 95.1. Read more

Bartlesville, OK
ABOUT

With Bartlesville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

