Top West Bend sports news
(WEST BEND, WI) West Bend-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
Blank check: Port Washington writes off West Bend East 5-0
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Port Washington’s 5-0 beating of West Bend East in a Wisconsin boys soccer matchup on September 9. Defense ruled the first half as Port Washington and West Bend East were... Read more
Slinger blanks West Bend West 1-0
A suffocating defensive performance helped Slinger blank West Bend West 1-0 in a Wisconsin boys soccer matchup on September 9. Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first half, as neither squad scored. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and... Read more
West Bend West Spartans bow to Slinger in volleyball | By Rory Griffin
September 9, 2021 – West Bend, WI – The West Bend West Spartans volleyball team played a hard-fought battle against the Slinger Owls losing in five sets, 22 – 25, 22 – 25, 25 – 16, 25 – 18, 10 – 15. The team worked very well together. Spartan setters,... Read more
Cedarburg stonewalls West Bend West 41-0
Cedarburg’s defense throttled West Bend West, resulting in a shutout win 41-0 in Wisconsin high school football action on September 10. In recent action on August 27, Cedarburg faced off against Grafton and West Bend West took on Fort Atkinson on August 27 at Fort Atkinson High School. Click here for a recap. Read more
Comments / 0