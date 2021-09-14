Top West Bend sports news

(WEST BEND, WI) West Bend-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Blank check: Port Washington writes off West Bend East 5-0 It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Port Washington’s 5-0 beating of West Bend East in a Wisconsin boys soccer matchup on September 9. Defense ruled the first half as Port Washington and West Bend East were... Read more

Slinger blanks West Bend West 1-0 A suffocating defensive performance helped Slinger blank West Bend West 1-0 in a Wisconsin boys soccer matchup on September 9. Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first half, as neither squad scored. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and... Read more

West Bend West Spartans bow to Slinger in volleyball | By Rory Griffin September 9, 2021 – West Bend, WI – The West Bend West Spartans volleyball team played a hard-fought battle against the Slinger Owls losing in five sets, 22 – 25, 22 – 25, 25 – 16, 25 – 18, 10 – 15. The team worked very well together. Spartan setters,... Read more

