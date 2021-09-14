Your Pahrump lifestyle news

(PAHRUMP, NV) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Artesian Cellars celebrates one-year anniversary A Pahrump winery is celebrating its first-year anniversary this weekend. Artesian Cellars, owned by Nevada businessman and Pahrump resident Tim Burke, is inviting the community to celebrate its first year in business. “We’re celebrating our 1st Year Anniversary with you, the customers that have helped us make this year successful.... Read more

Casinos, airports empty as Sin City worries it may be next target I was in Las Vegas, an assistant city editor for the afternoon daily newspaper, the Las Vegas Sun. I awoke that Tuesday morning to a clock radio, from which an announcer was talking about a plane flying into a building in New York City. He and another man were debating whether it was an accident. Read more

‘I am all cried out,’ local man says the federal vaccine mandate impacted his job LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Biden’s vaccine mandate for companies with more than 100 employees isn’t sitting well for some local business owners and employees. Legal experts say although it is a mandate, employees still have a choice on the matter. The three options include: get the vaccine, get tested... Read more

