Your Pahrump lifestyle news
(PAHRUMP, NV) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.
We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Artesian Cellars celebrates one-year anniversary
A Pahrump winery is celebrating its first-year anniversary this weekend. Artesian Cellars, owned by Nevada businessman and Pahrump resident Tim Burke, is inviting the community to celebrate its first year in business. “We’re celebrating our 1st Year Anniversary with you, the customers that have helped us make this year successful.... Read more
Casinos, airports empty as Sin City worries it may be next target
I was in Las Vegas, an assistant city editor for the afternoon daily newspaper, the Las Vegas Sun. I awoke that Tuesday morning to a clock radio, from which an announcer was talking about a plane flying into a building in New York City. He and another man were debating whether it was an accident. Read more
Reading the comments I feel compelled to explain that the writer is simply remembering what he did and how he and others felt 20 years ago tomorrow, on September 11th 2001. I don't know why everyone is being so critical. I certainly remember what i was doing that day and how I felt
31 likes 2 dislikes 2 replies
Here we go make it all about Vegas Let me guess the golden Knights are gonna fight the taliban Vegas talk about them year round
9 likes 8 dislikes 4 replies
‘I am all cried out,’ local man says the federal vaccine mandate impacted his job
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Biden’s vaccine mandate for companies with more than 100 employees isn’t sitting well for some local business owners and employees. Legal experts say although it is a mandate, employees still have a choice on the matter. The three options include: get the vaccine, get tested... Read more
Yes, school kids do have to get vaccines....THOSE VACCINES WERE NOT MADE IN 6 MONTHS AND WERE STUDIED MORE THAN 3 OR 4 MONTHS...There is NO LONG TERM DATA on what this vaccine will do to people in a year or 2 or 3 down the road.
48 likes 3 dislikes 46 replies
to have a mandate that means it has to be the height of a pandemic that means every entertainment venue amusement parks stores should be shut down the border should be absolutely closed if those things are not happening then you know they're just trying to turn this into a communist country and destroy United States. common Sense plays a role
76 likes 6 dislikes 32 replies
Local businesses, employees react to President Biden’s vaccine mandate
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — President Biden’s newly unveiled vaccine mandate to combat COVID-19 on the minds of many Thursday just hours after the official announcement. The bulk of the plan will apply to businesses with at least 100 employees being required to vaccinate or submit weekly testing results. 8 News... Read more
well I find this very interesting what about all the people that got vaccines and thought they were going to get their life back oh but they can still get covid oh and they still have to wear a mask. this is all political people wake up. if you think this liberal government won't have you wearing a mask for the next 10 years think again
13 likes 8 replies
conventions are already leaving.. im positive some employers will leave also.. im sure tourist will leave too. cause wtf come here.. you can lose all your money anywhere..
16 likes 3 dislikes 6 replies