Trending lifestyle headlines in Moses Lake

Five more COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Grant County MOSES LAKE - Five additional COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in Grant County, according to the health district. Grant County is now at 155 confirmed virus deaths. The five deaths confirmed on Friday include a Moses Lake woman in her 30s, a Moses Lake woman in her 50s, a Moses Lake woman in her 70s, a Moses Lake man in his 70s and a Quincy man in his 80s, according to the health district. The deaths occurred within the past two weeks. Read more

Hospital deals with COVID-19 surge MOSES LAKE — Samaritan Hospital is coping with an influx of patients with COVID-19. As of around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Gretchen Youngren, executive director of development and communications at Samaritan, said there were 14 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit at Samaritan’s Moses Lake hospital, with two rooms doubled up, as there are only 12 ICU rooms. Read more

In-person Walk to End Alzheimer’s to return MOSES LAKE — Online registration is open for the annual Columbia Basin Walk to End Alzheimer’s, scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Moses Lake High School, 803 E. Sharon Ave. The walk is sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association, and is designed to raise money for, and raise awareness of, Alzheimer’s... Read more

