Moses Lake, WA

Trending lifestyle headlines in Moses Lake

Moses Lake News Alert
Moses Lake News Alert
 6 days ago

(MOSES LAKE, WA)

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Moses Lake area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Grant County / ifiberone.com

Five more COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Grant County

MOSES LAKE - Five additional COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in Grant County, according to the health district. Grant County is now at 155 confirmed virus deaths. The five deaths confirmed on Friday include a Moses Lake woman in her 30s, a Moses Lake woman in her 50s, a Moses Lake woman in her 70s, a Moses Lake man in his 70s and a Quincy man in his 80s, according to the health district. The deaths occurred within the past two weeks. Read more

Comments
avatar

ALL 5 had underlying health conditions!!! Then quit with the fraudulent reporting of FAKE COVID DEATHS!!!

1 like 1 dislike 1 reply

Moses Lake / columbiabasinherald.com

Hospital deals with COVID-19 surge

MOSES LAKE — Samaritan Hospital is coping with an influx of patients with COVID-19. As of around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Gretchen Youngren, executive director of development and communications at Samaritan, said there were 14 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit at Samaritan’s Moses Lake hospital, with two rooms doubled up, as there are only 12 ICU rooms. Read more

Moses Lake / columbiabasinherald.com

In-person Walk to End Alzheimer’s to return

MOSES LAKE — Online registration is open for the annual Columbia Basin Walk to End Alzheimer’s, scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Moses Lake High School, 803 E. Sharon Ave. The walk is sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association, and is designed to raise money for, and raise awareness of, Alzheimer’s... Read more

Moses Lake / ifiberone.com

Newly-organized group in Grant County to hold women’s reproductive rights march on Oct. 2 in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - A local group says its taking a stand against anti-abortion laws that were recently passed in Texas. Academic Women of Moses Lake is organizing the pro-choice march, which is slated for Oct. 2. “This date is significant because the Supreme Court reconvenes on October 4th, and Americans... Read more

Comments

The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
Moses Lake News Alert

Moses Lake News Alert

Moses Lake, WA
ABOUT

With Moses Lake News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

