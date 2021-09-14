CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Lumberton

Lumberton News Beat
Lumberton News Beat
 6 days ago

(LUMBERTON, NC) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Lumberton area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Lumberton sports. For more stories from the Lumberton area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Robeson County / robesonian.com

RCGC Roundup: Haymore, Harris, Carter win division titles

RCGC Roundup: Haymore, Harris, Carter win division titles

LUMBERTON — It was a “struggle” for Brian Haymore Sunday at the Robeson County Golf Championship. But despite a r Read more

Robeson County / robesonian.com

Comeback complete: Pippin wins Robeson County Golf Championship

Comeback complete: Pippin wins Robeson County Golf Championship

LUMBERTON — After winning the Robeson County Golf Championship in 2016, Steve Pippin quit golf in 2018. A year later, he ret Read more

St Pauls / robesonian.com

Local roundup: St. Pauls football dominates Union Pines

Local roundup: St. Pauls football dominates Union Pines

CAMERON — The St. Pauls football team earned a 48-6 nonconference road win at Union Pines Friday as the Bulldogs were start dominant fro Read more

Lumberton / robesonian.com

Pirates take down Buccaneers on the pitch

Pirates take down Buccaneers on the pitch

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton boys soccer team earned a dominant 5-1 win over Jack Britt at home Thursday. Lumberton (5-1, 2-0 Un Read more

