CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seguin, TX

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Seguin

Seguin News Flash
Seguin News Flash
 6 days ago

(SEGUIN, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Seguin, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Seguin / bubblelife.com

Seguin ISD superintendent takes to social media to express COVID concerns

Seguin ISD superintendent takes to social media to express COVID concerns

SEGUIN, Texas — COVID-19 cases continue to climb at schools across the state. In Seguin, the rising number of cases is having an impact on the attendance rate. That’s why one superintendent took to social media to share his concerns with parents. Seguin ISD is the latest school district to... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Seguin / kisspr.com

One superintendent uses social media to show COVID concerns - Spectrum News

One superintendent uses social media to show COVID concerns - Spectrum News

SEGUIN, Texas — COVID-19 cases continue to climb at schools across the state. In Seguin, the rising number of cases is having an impact on the attendance rate. That’s why one superintendent took to social media to share his concerns with parents. What You Need To Know. Like many Texas... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Houston / abc13.com

Gov. Abbott slams Biden administration over sweeping new vaccine mandates

Gov. Abbott slams Biden administration over sweeping new vaccine mandates

"Texas is already working to halt this power grab," the governor said on Twitter. Read more

Comments
avatar

Abbott should be held accountable for not protecting our children at school by following CDC recommendations for covid.He should be removed from office for his crimes against humanity.

153 likes 54 dislikes 103 replies

avatar

Look, if the vaccine only effects the person getting the vaccine then why Is the government trying to make me take it. It does not stop the spread of covid. You can still catch covid. and you can still spread covid. it just makes your symptoms not as bad. So why mandate it. if you want the vaccine get it. if you don't, then don't. it only effects the person getting the vaccine. why aren't they mandating the flu vaccine it does the same thing

129 likes 24 dislikes 72 replies

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Houston / fox26houston.com

Houston business owner reacts to President Biden's vaccine mandate announcement

Houston business owner reacts to President Biden's vaccine mandate announcement

HOUSTON - On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced his plan to get more Americans vaccinated for COVID-19. "The bottom line is, we’re going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated workers," said President Biden. The plan calls for all businesses, with at least 100 workers, to require their employees to get... Read more

Comments
avatar

I have had Covid already and have natural immunity. Why should I be forced to take a shot that I am not comfortable with when I am better protected by my own antibodies.

60 likes 64 replies

avatar

Since when did Biden become king. He is an elected official. I refuse to comply to the new emperor Caligula of DC

54 likes 3 dislikes 7 replies

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Seguin, TX
Government
City
Seguin, TX
Seguin, TX
Lifestyle
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Seguin News Flash

Seguin News Flash

Seguin, TX
120
Followers
244
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Seguin News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy