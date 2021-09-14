What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Seguin
(SEGUIN, TX) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Seguin, from fashion updates to viral videos.
Seguin ISD superintendent takes to social media to express COVID concerns
SEGUIN, Texas — COVID-19 cases continue to climb at schools across the state. In Seguin, the rising number of cases is having an impact on the attendance rate. That’s why one superintendent took to social media to share his concerns with parents. Seguin ISD is the latest school district to... Read more
Gov. Abbott slams Biden administration over sweeping new vaccine mandates
"Texas is already working to halt this power grab," the governor said on Twitter. Read more
Abbott should be held accountable for not protecting our children at school by following CDC recommendations for covid.He should be removed from office for his crimes against humanity.
Look, if the vaccine only effects the person getting the vaccine then why Is the government trying to make me take it. It does not stop the spread of covid. You can still catch covid. and you can still spread covid. it just makes your symptoms not as bad. So why mandate it. if you want the vaccine get it. if you don't, then don't. it only effects the person getting the vaccine. why aren't they mandating the flu vaccine it does the same thing
Houston business owner reacts to President Biden's vaccine mandate announcement
HOUSTON - On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced his plan to get more Americans vaccinated for COVID-19. "The bottom line is, we’re going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated workers," said President Biden. The plan calls for all businesses, with at least 100 workers, to require their employees to get... Read more
I have had Covid already and have natural immunity. Why should I be forced to take a shot that I am not comfortable with when I am better protected by my own antibodies.
Since when did Biden become king. He is an elected official. I refuse to comply to the new emperor Caligula of DC
