CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oxford, MS

Trending sports headlines in Oxford

Oxford News Flash
Oxford News Flash
 6 days ago

(OXFORD, MS) Oxford-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Oxford sports. For more stories from the Oxford area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Oxford / visitoxfordms.com

ESPN’s Best College Town

ESPN’s Best College Town

For visitors, locals and Ole Miss students, fall is arguably the best time of year in Oxford, Mississippi. And it came as no surprise when ESPN recently named Oxford as the best college town in the nation. Though cooler temps and leaves changing colors are nice features, the star of the show is football and what that entails. Here are some things you won’t want to miss. ARE YOU READY? Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Oxford / fox13memphis.com

Lane Kiffin calls on pop singer Katy Perry to return to Ole Miss; touts free corndogs

Lane Kiffin calls on pop singer Katy Perry to return to Ole Miss; touts free corndogs

OXFORD, Miss. — Could pop singer Katy Perry soon be chowing down on corndogs in The Grove?. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin seems to think so, calling on the singer to lend her talents to Rebel football. Kiffin posted a video on Twitter imploring Ole Miss fans to show up... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Oxford / nj.com

Austin Peay vs. Ole Miss LIVE STREAM (9/11/21) | Watch college football online | Time, TV, channel

Austin Peay vs. Ole Miss LIVE STREAM (9/11/21) | Watch college football online | Time, TV, channel

No. 20 Ole Miss faces Austin Peay in a college football game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi, on Saturday, September 11, 2021 (9/11/21). Fans can watch the game with a subscription to ESPN+. Here’s what you need to know:. What: College Football. Who: Austin Peay vs. Ole Miss. When:... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Oxford / therebelwalk.com

QB Film Room: Ole Miss 43, Louisville 24

QB Film Room: Ole Miss 43, Louisville 24

OXFORD, Miss. — Here we go with our first “QB1 Film Room” for 2021, and it begins with a bang as Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral and the Rebels defeated Louisville, 43-24, Monday night in Atlanta at Mercedes Benz Stadium. Corral finished 22-of-32 for 281 yards and one touchdown and... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Oxford, MS
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oxford News Flash

Oxford News Flash

Oxford, MS
123
Followers
231
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oxford News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy