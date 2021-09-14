BRITNEY Spears shocked fans earlier this week after announcing her engagement to longtime longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari.

A few days later, Spears then started to worry fans after her Instagram account mysteriously disappeared.

Britney Spears' fans started to worry after her Instagram account disappeared

Did Brintey Spears delete her Instagram?

While Spears was known for not posting much on social media over the years, the news of her engagement and her father's decision regarding her conservatorship battle made her seemingly more active.

With her new activity on social media, fans were quick to notice on September 14, 2021 that Spears' Instagram appeared to be deleted.

Following the discovery, fans took to Twitter to voice their concerns with the pop star.

“Britney’s account has been deleted, i am very worried, hope nothing bad is happening,” one wrote.

Another added: “why is britney's instagram account gone im actually worried now... and yes it is real i just checked for myself.”

Spears has yet to address the situation, making fans worry even more.

More to follow...

