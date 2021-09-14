What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Huber Heights
Over 1,000 local K-12 students got COVID last week
Reporting to Ohio Department of Health shows school cases far higher than last year. The Dayton-area’s K-12 schools reported that 1,011 of their students had new cases of COVID-19 in the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, according to data released Thursday by the Ohio Department of Health. That’s... Read more
so 1000 kids got covid and will take it home to infect their parents most likely. and maybe they'll affect their grandparents. and people will die. but we don't really care about people who die if we don't know who they are, do we?🤔🤔
Look at the mockingbird media Ramping up their SCAMDEMIC PROPAGANDA AND LIES again..They want to keep the SCAMDEMIC going and keep people living in FEAR. fear makes people easily controlled.
KUTTZ AND KUISINE ft GARY BUCKNER of BUCKNER’S HEADQUARTERS
KOOLWILL and Supreme link up with Gary Buckner of BUCKNER’S HEADQUARTERS Barbershop. Great food and conversation in downtown Dayton’s Troll Pub. Read more
The City of Dayton to require city workers be vaccinated
DAYTON — The City of Dayton plans to require all city workers be vaccinated or submit a negative COVID test. News Center 7s Mike Campbell spoke with Mayor Nan Whaley on the plan to move forward with vaccination requirements. “We really want to get everyone vaccinated, it is true,” Whaley... Read more
United non-compliance is the only way forward. if people keep complying this will never end. they will continue to say you need more injections and more restrictions on and on until your freedom is gone or until you are dead. this was NEVER about a virus.
The problem has been no one going to do anything because we have rights in this country. The viruses will be here forever, mutating. You’re not going to tell people they can’t travel and bring it back to their community because that’s their right. People are going to go to party and have fun, even if it spreads the virus around, because they have the right to do what ever they want. The only thing we can do is change ourselves and protect ourselves. There has to come a point when doctors and nurses say “We had enough and we value our lives. They are going to have to choose the unvaccinated choice from the helpless and no faults sick. The young helpless from the old stubborn. If people don’t want to do something they will fight to their death to prove their point, so let them. We need to change our hospital policies to fit the times. Store the unvaccinated to sick to make it in comfort care and take care of our helpless and children. We have to start make wiser choices or we will lose t
TODAY: Grand opening of downtown’s first-ever axe throwing bar
A growing corridor in the Fire Blocks District in downtown Dayton has a sharp, new addition. Two Social, a brand new spot to gather with friends, play retro-style and modern video games, have a drink and even throw a few axes officially opens today, Sept. 10, at 4 p.m. Located at 123 E. 3rd St. in downtown Dayton, Two Social will be open every day of the week except for Tuesdays, and will offer axe throwing every day except Wednesdays. Read more