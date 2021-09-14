Sports lineup: Who’s winning in East Lansing

(EAST LANSING, MI) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the East Lansing area.

LOCAL PICK

MSU men’s golf led to victory by James Piot, Troy Taylor in season opener MSU men’s golf led to victory by James Piot, Troy Taylor in season opener. Fifth-year senior and reigning U.S. Amateur champion James Piot was two-over-par when faced with a decision. Hole eight, par-4. It was 298 yards uphill from the white tees — drive to the right for the pin... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Extra East Lansing Police officers will be patrolling the area during Spartan football home opener EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing police are taking a proactive approach to noise complaints and party complaints around town this weekend because of the Michigan State football game. Officers will be within the neighborhoods to try and keep the large crowds contained so it doesn’t become an issue... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Photo Gallery: Best pictures from Michigan State football vs. Youngstown State On Saturday, Michigan State football rattled off their second straight win against Youngstown State at home in East Lansing. Despite the fact that this was a win against an FCS team, it was still encouraging to see the Spartans handle business and look particularly electric on offense. Below, you can... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE