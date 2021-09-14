Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Morristown
(MORRISTOWN, TN) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Morristown, from fashion updates to viral videos.
We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Hamblen Co. Sheriff says vaccine is optional
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Hamblen County Sheriff, Esco Jarnagin said it was his duty to protect the constitutional right of his employees in regard to new vaccine mandates that Joe Biden announced Thursday. Jarnagin said that none of his employees would be required to have the vaccine without total... Read more
And the sheriff actually fault to protect our constitution rather than ignoring and willfully violating it like the president!
8 likes 1 dislike 1 reply
And it's my constitutional right to be approached by a deputy who isn't contaminated with Covid-19 too. The constitution applies to both sides.
2 likes 2 dislikes
Hometown Heroes Ride commemorates anniversary of 9/11
On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, Morristown turned out for the Second Annual Lakeway Morristown Ride of Remembrance Saturday. The event began at Colboch Harley-Davidson where the participants lined up on motorcycles, rescue vehicles and classic cars flying American flags to honor those who died in the 911 attacks in Shanksville Pennsylvania’ the Pentagon and the World Trade Center towers in New York City. Read more
MFD continues to serve public, battle COVID even as one of their own recovers
The Morristown Fire Department, like the community it serves, has seen the impact of COVID-19. From personnel to supplies, the fire department has been strained, said MFD Chief Clark Taylor. “It’s very stressful, because they don’t want to take anything back to their families,” he said, talking about the COVID... Read more
I myself just got released on oxygen I know your pain and your struggles with this invisible battle the weakness to come in the days ahead I don't know you but thank you for your service thank you for putting your family on the line and your life as well your service is a god given talent and I can't thank you and the whole EMS crew for your heroic public service and efforts as well as our AMAZING nursing staff at the hospital we could NOT do this without you all !!
Order of Amaranth donates to Humane Society
Dianne Madsen, royal matron of Sunrise Court No. 20, Order of the Amaranth, chose the Morristown-Hamblen Humane Society as her community project for July. Madsen asked the members of her court to bring pet supplies to the monthly meeting. Supplies were assembled and several members delivered them to the Morristown facility. Read more