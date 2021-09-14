Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Morristown

(MORRISTOWN, TN) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Morristown, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Hamblen Co. Sheriff says vaccine is optional KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Hamblen County Sheriff, Esco Jarnagin said it was his duty to protect the constitutional right of his employees in regard to new vaccine mandates that Joe Biden announced Thursday. Jarnagin said that none of his employees would be required to have the vaccine without total...

Hometown Heroes Ride commemorates anniversary of 9/11 On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, Morristown turned out for the Second Annual Lakeway Morristown Ride of Remembrance Saturday. The event began at Colboch Harley-Davidson where the participants lined up on motorcycles, rescue vehicles and classic cars flying American flags to honor those who died in the 911 attacks in Shanksville Pennsylvania' the Pentagon and the World Trade Center towers in New York City.

MFD continues to serve public, battle COVID even as one of their own recovers The Morristown Fire Department, like the community it serves, has seen the impact of COVID-19. From personnel to supplies, the fire department has been strained, said MFD Chief Clark Taylor. "It's very stressful, because they don't want to take anything back to their families," he said, talking about the COVID...

