Pekin, IL

The lineup: Sports news in Pekin

 6 days ago

(PEKIN, IL) Pekin-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Dunlap / hoiabc.com

Dunlap vs. Pekin: Week 3 Friday Night Lights Game of the Week

(Heart of Illinois ABC) -- Our Week 3 Friday Night Lights Game of the Week will take us to Pekin for a Mid-Illini conference opener between the Dragons and Dunlap. Dunlap is 1-1 on the season and are coming off winning a share of the conference championship this spring. The Eagles may have faltered at the hands of Rock Island last week, but Pekin knows that they're still going to get one heck of a fight from Dunlap and their physical, tough-nosed running game. Read more

Pekin / pekintimes.com

Defensive fireworks keep state-ranked Pekin football shining against Dunlap

PEKIN — Fireworks lit up the night sky overhead as Pekin celebrated its season-opening Mid-Illini Conference victory — and yet another stellar defensive effort. The Class 7A No. 10 ranked Dragons limited their third successive opponent to single digits in a 27-7 win over visiting Dunlap in front of a packed Memorial Stadium on Friday night. Read more

Peoria / centralillinoisproud.com

Week Three Big School Football Roundup

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Pekin, Metamora, Washington and Morton were winners in Mid-Illini Conference openers, while Peoria High, Normal Community, Bloomington and Normal West picked up victories in Big 12 play. Enjoy the highlights! Read more

Pekin / ottumwacourier.com

Prep volleyball: Huskies hand Pekin second straight five-set loss

PEKIN – Technically speaking, the Pekin High School volleyball team was able to play 48 games over the course of 16 matches in 2020. The time lost on the floor during an unusual 5-11 season is time the Panthers are still making up for early in the 2021 season. For the second time this week, Pekin was pushed to a fifth and decisive set by a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division rival. Read more

Community Policy