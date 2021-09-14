The lineup: Sports news in Pekin

(PEKIN, IL) Pekin-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Dunlap vs. Pekin: Week 3 Friday Night Lights Game of the Week (Heart of Illinois ABC) -- Our Week 3 Friday Night Lights Game of the Week will take us to Pekin for a Mid-Illini conference opener between the Dragons and Dunlap. Dunlap is 1-1 on the season and are coming off winning a share of the conference championship this spring. The Eagles may have faltered at the hands of Rock Island last week, but Pekin knows that they're still going to get one heck of a fight from Dunlap and their physical, tough-nosed running game. Read more

Defensive fireworks keep state-ranked Pekin football shining against Dunlap PEKIN — Fireworks lit up the night sky overhead as Pekin celebrated its season-opening Mid-Illini Conference victory — and yet another stellar defensive effort. The Class 7A No. 10 ranked Dragons limited their third successive opponent to single digits in a 27-7 win over visiting Dunlap in front of a packed Memorial Stadium on Friday night. Read more

Week Three Big School Football Roundup PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Pekin, Metamora, Washington and Morton were winners in Mid-Illini Conference openers, while Peoria High, Normal Community, Bloomington and Normal West picked up victories in Big 12 play. Enjoy the highlights! Read more

