Hazleton, PA

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Hazleton

Hazleton Digest
Hazleton Digest
 6 days ago

(HAZLETON, PA) Life in Hazleton has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Hazleton area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Hazleton / standardspeaker.com

Sheetz to open new W-B store with alcohol sales

Sheetz to open new W-B store with alcohol sales

WILKES-BARRE — Sheetz plans to open a new store on Kidder Street by the end of 2022. The convenience store chain requested the transfer of a liquor license from a bar in Hazleton to a site at 815 Kidder St. currently occupied by a Citgo gas station and convenience store at Kidder and Mundy streets. Read more

Hazleton / 247wallst.com

This is the County in the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

This is the County in the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 39,893,580 Americans have been infected with the virus — and 635,606 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world. […] Read more

Pittston / timesleader.com

‘Super Nova’ officially adopted by Pittston police chief

'Super Nova' officially adopted by Pittston police chief

PITTSTON — Nova, the sweet pit bull puppy who captured the hearts of the Wyoming Valley when she was found in an extreme state of neglect in June, has officially been adopted. And the pup’s new “dad” is one of the people working most closely to get her the justice... Read more

Comments
avatar

Congrats on her rehab and thanks to her "real home" parents;) prayers for her training to be a therapy pet! Nova will show the compassion and patient love she was given to these children!;) SO GREAT to read a good news story like this one these days;)

1 like

avatar

was thinking the same thing so glad to read something uplifting . she will be a great companion as pits are the sweetest cuddle babies out there

Wilkes-Barre / timesleader.com

Liquor license transfer approved for proposed Sheetz on Kidder St.

Liquor license transfer approved for proposed Sheetz on Kidder St.

WILKES-BARRE — City Council Thursday approved the transfer of a liquor license for a Sheetz store proposed for Kidder Street. The unanimous, 5-0 vote, moved the license onto the next step for approval by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. Attorney Ellen Freeman of the Flaherty & O’Hara law firm in... Read more

Comments / 0

Hazleton Digest

Hazleton Digest

Hazleton, PA
82
Followers
237
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hazleton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

