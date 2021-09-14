Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Hazleton

(HAZLETON, PA) Life in Hazleton has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Sheetz to open new W-B store with alcohol sales WILKES-BARRE — Sheetz plans to open a new store on Kidder Street by the end of 2022. The convenience store chain requested the transfer of a liquor license from a bar in Hazleton to a site at 815 Kidder St. currently occupied by a Citgo gas station and convenience store at Kidder and Mundy streets. Read more

This is the County in the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19 With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 39,893,580 Americans have been infected with the virus — and 635,606 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world. […] Read more

‘Super Nova’ officially adopted by Pittston police chief PITTSTON — Nova, the sweet pit bull puppy who captured the hearts of the Wyoming Valley when she was found in an extreme state of neglect in June, has officially been adopted. And the pup’s new “dad” is one of the people working most closely to get her the justice... Read more

