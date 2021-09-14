Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Hazleton
Sheetz to open new W-B store with alcohol sales
WILKES-BARRE — Sheetz plans to open a new store on Kidder Street by the end of 2022. The convenience store chain requested the transfer of a liquor license from a bar in Hazleton to a site at 815 Kidder St. currently occupied by a Citgo gas station and convenience store at Kidder and Mundy streets. Read more
This is the County in the Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19
With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 39,893,580 Americans have been infected with the virus — and 635,606 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world. […] Read more
‘Super Nova’ officially adopted by Pittston police chief
PITTSTON — Nova, the sweet pit bull puppy who captured the hearts of the Wyoming Valley when she was found in an extreme state of neglect in June, has officially been adopted. And the pup’s new “dad” is one of the people working most closely to get her the justice... Read more
Congrats on her rehab and thanks to her "real home" parents;) prayers for her training to be a therapy pet! Nova will show the compassion and patient love she was given to these children!;) SO GREAT to read a good news story like this one these days;)
1 like
was thinking the same thing so glad to read something uplifting . she will be a great companion as pits are the sweetest cuddle babies out there
Liquor license transfer approved for proposed Sheetz on Kidder St.
WILKES-BARRE — City Council Thursday approved the transfer of a liquor license for a Sheetz store proposed for Kidder Street. The unanimous, 5-0 vote, moved the license onto the next step for approval by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. Attorney Ellen Freeman of the Flaherty & O’Hara law firm in... Read more