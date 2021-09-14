Trending lifestyle headlines in Gillette

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillette, WY

Gillette Bulletin
Gillette Bulletin
 6 days ago

(GILLETTE, WY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Gillette, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Gillette / county17.com

Saddle up, Pizza Ranch is coming to town

Many parts of the country are still struggling or recovering from last winter’s pandemic. Job losses and businesses closing are just two of the effects of COVID-19. That pain isn’t being felt in Gillette when it comes to eating options. In fact, the economy is growing as a handful of new businesses have opened their doors to Campbell County in 2021. Read more

Oh great another fast food joint we got enough of them already how about a nice family style restaurant that’s affordable

Gillette / gillettenewsrecord.com

Drube Strong: Donations being collected for former Camel Kirby Drube

A GoFundMe account has raised nearly $30,000 over the last week for former Campbell County High School and University of Wyoming standout athlete Kirby Drube. Drube was airlifted last week to the Highlands Ranch Medical Center in Denver, Colorado, after experiencing complications from COVID-19, according to the GoFundMe page. The originally goal was $10,000 and stands at $29,006 as of Friday afternoon. Read more

Gillette / county17.com

Soak up the sun at final weekend of splash pad

All good things must come to an end. That will be the case this weekend at Energy Capital Park in Gillette as the first summer run of the widely popular splash pad will draw to a close. The water will stop flying at 6 p.m. Sunday. There was a little... Read more

Gillette / county17.com

Another ‘shot’ at life

“Don’t wait until next week or next month, make your appointment or walk in to get your vaccine today. Trust me when I say that you don’t want to go through what I’ve gone through.” – Kristi Gabriel. That’s what Covid-19 survivor Kristi Gabriel echoes on a daily basis to... Read more

