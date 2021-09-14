Your Hinesville lifestyle news
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
South Carolina leaders say they’re prepared to fight President Biden’s vaccine mandate
SOUTH CAROLINA — South Carolina leaders tell Channel 9 that they are prepared to fight President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate. Thursday night, Biden announced he will require businesses with more than 100 employees to require employees to be vaccinated or to implement weekly COVID-19 tests. The plan already drew criticism... Read more
Joe refers to, Playing for real? And in the same breath says, it's not a game. Yet Joe's "Playing"? If not a game, Joe's playing with himself then? The same Joe Biden that said, "There would never be a vaccine mandate", now Joe's screaming for mandatory vaccinations? We're good here in South Carolina, keep your grifting hands off of my freedoms.
One thing u don't hear our elected officials say "WE Will FIGHT TO THE GATES OF HELL' to get rid of this VIRUS, instead of fighting one another's.
Georgia's Okefenokee Joe, a massive alligator estimated to have been around since WWII, has died
(CNN) -- Okefenokee Joe, an 11-and-a-half-foot alligator who is believed to have lived in a Georgia swamp since World War II, has died, officials said. The alligator passed away from old age, the Georgia's Coastal Ecology Lab said, and had been part of a satellite tag program. The lab had been observing his movements in the Okefenokee Swamp since June 2020, according to a statement on Facebook. Read more
Ahhh it was nice he was able to fulfill his life and not be made out of foods, boots etc. R.I.P big guy I am so happy u had that chance to live.
He's a beautiful creature and we we're blessed to have him. RIP JOE
Zoo Atlanta’s gorillas test positive for virus that causes COVID-19
ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta’s gorillas have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. The zoo has 20 western lowland gorillas in four separate troops. They did not say how many gorillas were infected. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge, and minor changes in appetite in several... Read more
Keep humans away from them. problem solved. They are captured creatures, so they aren't going out and contracting it on their own. 🙏🏽
Now I'm convinced its in the soil or the water. Maybe even the food..Time to find out and inspect the food growers throughly..I call for full fledged investigation on all U.S FARMERS TO BE INSPECTED FOR ANYTHING THAT COULD POSSIBLY CAUSE ILLNES TO WE THE PEOPLE OF THE U.S.A our children are getting sick and now the captivated Gorillas in a Zoo that is not their natural environment
Bobcat attacks Ring doorbell at Georgia home as opossum watches
KENNESAW, Ga. -- Here's something you don't see every day -- a bobcat attacking a Ring doorbell camera as an opossum looks on. Mother nature, you always keep us on our toes with the unexpected. This happened in Kennesaw, Georgia. The homeowner lives at the edge of some woods and... Read more
Wow, "tried to destroy the evidence." Man and animal, how simular they are after all.🤔😏
