Your Hinesville lifestyle news

South Carolina leaders say they’re prepared to fight President Biden’s vaccine mandate SOUTH CAROLINA — South Carolina leaders tell Channel 9 that they are prepared to fight President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate. Thursday night, Biden announced he will require businesses with more than 100 employees to require employees to be vaccinated or to implement weekly COVID-19 tests. The plan already drew criticism... Read more

Georgia's Okefenokee Joe, a massive alligator estimated to have been around since WWII, has died (CNN) -- Okefenokee Joe, an 11-and-a-half-foot alligator who is believed to have lived in a Georgia swamp since World War II, has died, officials said. The alligator passed away from old age, the Georgia's Coastal Ecology Lab said, and had been part of a satellite tag program. The lab had been observing his movements in the Okefenokee Swamp since June 2020, according to a statement on Facebook. Read more

Zoo Atlanta’s gorillas test positive for virus that causes COVID-19 ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta’s gorillas have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. The zoo has 20 western lowland gorillas in four separate troops. They did not say how many gorillas were infected. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge, and minor changes in appetite in several... Read more

