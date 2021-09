MORRISTOWN - Mark Alan Eidson, age 58, of Morristown, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021. Mark was born on February 1st, 1963 and raised in Hawkins County. He was a loving father, brother, grandfather, and employee of Tuff Torq Cooperation in Morristown, TN. He was a devoted father, and his immense love for his son, Dylan, and granddaughter, Eloise, was evident to anyone who knew him. She was the light of his life.