CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walla Walla, WA

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Walla Walla

Walla Walla News Beat
Walla Walla News Beat
 6 days ago

(WALLA WALLA, WA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Walla Walla, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Walla Walla area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Walla Walla / 97rockonline.com

You Have To Do These 10 Things at Walla Walla’s Adam West Day!

You Have To Do These 10 Things at Walla Walla’s Adam West Day!

It's National Batman Day next week and it's also our favorite "Bright Knight's" day as well. Adam West Day is returning to Walla Walla next Saturday, September 18th, and here are 10 awesome things you can do at Adam West Day!. Adam West, TV's 1960's Batman was all the rage... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Walla Walla / yaktrinews.com

Animal Shelter Spotlight: BMHS has 3 ‘Misfit Kitties’ who need homes

Animal Shelter Spotlight: BMHS has 3 ‘Misfit Kitties’ who need homes

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Blue Mountain Humane Society (BMHS) has an abundance of cats available for adoption right now. Today, we’re going to highlight three pets who need a loving home that will accommodate their unique qualities. If you’re interested in getting to know these cats better, you can... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Walla Walla / union-bulletin.com

Senior menus

Senior menus

Walla Walla Senior Center congregate dining is closed due to COVID-19. The center, which will be closed Friday, is still doing drive-through pick-up of free to-go hot meals for Washington residents 60 and older. When picking up, stay in your car. Meals are served out of the drive-thru window from... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Walla Walla / union-bulletin.com

Euphoria: An appreciation for school, teachers and the Walla Walla community

Euphoria: An appreciation for school, teachers and the Walla Walla community

Does anyone else feel euphoric? I mean deep, cellular-level euphoria. Why, you ask, during such times as these would I feel euphoria?. My teens are back in school. Now, in the whole scheme of life, this time of year always brought a sense of dread, chaos, melancholy and other big feelings. This year is very different. You see, we are potentially nearing the end of a global pandemic. We have morphed into the latter stages of this pandemic, so it looks very different than now. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walla Walla, WA
Walla Walla, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Lifestyle
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Walla Walla News Beat

Walla Walla News Beat

Walla Walla, WA
85
Followers
247
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Walla Walla News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy