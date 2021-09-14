Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Walla Walla

(WALLA WALLA, WA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Walla Walla, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Walla Walla area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TOP VIEWED

You Have To Do These 10 Things at Walla Walla’s Adam West Day! It's National Batman Day next week and it's also our favorite "Bright Knight's" day as well. Adam West Day is returning to Walla Walla next Saturday, September 18th, and here are 10 awesome things you can do at Adam West Day!. Adam West, TV's 1960's Batman was all the rage... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Animal Shelter Spotlight: BMHS has 3 ‘Misfit Kitties’ who need homes WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Blue Mountain Humane Society (BMHS) has an abundance of cats available for adoption right now. Today, we’re going to highlight three pets who need a loving home that will accommodate their unique qualities. If you’re interested in getting to know these cats better, you can... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Senior menus Walla Walla Senior Center congregate dining is closed due to COVID-19. The center, which will be closed Friday, is still doing drive-through pick-up of free to-go hot meals for Washington residents 60 and older. When picking up, stay in your car. Meals are served out of the drive-thru window from... Read more

TRENDING NOW