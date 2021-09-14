CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman, TX

Sports lineup: Who's winning in Sherman

Sherman Dispatch
 6 days ago

(SHERMAN, TX) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Sherman area.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Sherman sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Sherman / prestosports.com

Hendrix Tops 'Roo Men's Soccer

SHERMAN, Texas - The Austin College men's soccer team fell 2-1 to visiting Hendrix College on Sunday, as the Warriors scored once in each half and a late rally by the 'Roos came up short. Austin College is now 0-5 on the season. The 'Roos dominated play in the early... Read more

Saginaw / heralddemocrat.com

Sherman's second straight win develops into a rout

SAGINAW — After a dramatic victory, the Bearcats put together a second straight win but the finish to Sherman's contest against Saginaw had a far different emotion attached to it. The Cats were able to cruise in a laugher because they were all business at the start en route to... Read more

Sherman / kten.com

Sherman Looks Ahead to Road Game vs Saginaw

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) - Sherman football beat Mt. Pleasant last Friday on a last second, hail Mary pass. This week the Bearcats look ahead to their road game against Saginaw. That game kicks off Friday night at 7:30pm. Read more

Sherman / heralddemocrat.com

Austin College football drops season-opener to TLU

SEGUIN — Texas Lutheran took a 34-0 lead into half-time and Austin College managed just a single touchdown as it opened the season with a 41-7 loss to TLU in its first American Southwest Conference match-up since 2005. Devon Rideaux had a big game on the ground for Austin College... Read more

Sherman Dispatch

