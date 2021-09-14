Top Shawnee sports news

(SHAWNEE, OK) Shawnee-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Suspended Shawnee assistant athletic director Ron Arthur charged with sex crimes SHAWNEE — An assistant athletic director at Shawnee Public Schools was accused Thursday in a felony charge of raping a student in 2011. Ronald Gene Arthur, 51, also was accused in the charge of forcing another student into oral sex in May after repeatedly contacting him over a cellphone. Arthur... Read more

Piedmont dominates Shawnee in volleyball action Ninth-ranked Piedmont came into Shawnee Thursday night and left with a dominating win over the Wolves. Piedmont swept the Wolves in three sets. The Wildcats beat the Wolves 25-13 in the first set. The second set was much of the same as the Wildcats won again 25-15. The third set turned out to be a close thriller with the Wildcats pulling out the win, 25-20. Read more

Bingham's walk-off hit caps Tecumseh rally over NRC TECUMSEH – As a senior on the Tecumseh High School softball team, Emily Bingham says she has been in some pressure situations. No worries for Bingham on Thursday. The senior first baseman delivered a walk-off RBI single to left field, scoring Serenity Jacoway from second base, in the bottom of the fifth and final inning as the Lady Savages rallied to edge North Rock Creek 4-3 in a battle of area softball powers in the Dale/Tecumseh Tournament. Read more

