Shawnee, OK

Top Shawnee sports news

Shawnee News Watch
 6 days ago

(SHAWNEE, OK) Shawnee-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Shawnee sports. For more stories from the Shawnee area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Shawnee / oklahoman.com

Suspended Shawnee assistant athletic director Ron Arthur charged with sex crimes

Suspended Shawnee assistant athletic director Ron Arthur charged with sex crimes

SHAWNEE — An assistant athletic director at Shawnee Public Schools was accused Thursday in a felony charge of raping a student in 2011. Ronald Gene Arthur, 51, also was accused in the charge of forcing another student into oral sex in May after repeatedly contacting him over a cellphone. Arthur... Read more

Shawnee / news-star.com

Piedmont dominates Shawnee in volleyball action

Piedmont dominates Shawnee in volleyball action

Ninth-ranked Piedmont came into Shawnee Thursday night and left with a dominating win over the Wolves. Piedmont swept the Wolves in three sets. The Wildcats beat the Wolves 25-13 in the first set. The second set was much of the same as the Wildcats won again 25-15. The third set turned out to be a close thriller with the Wildcats pulling out the win, 25-20. Read more

Tecumseh / news-star.com

Bingham's walk-off hit caps Tecumseh rally over NRC

Bingham's walk-off hit caps Tecumseh rally over NRC

TECUMSEH – As a senior on the Tecumseh High School softball team, Emily Bingham says she has been in some pressure situations. No worries for Bingham on Thursday. The senior first baseman delivered a walk-off RBI single to left field, scoring Serenity Jacoway from second base, in the bottom of the fifth and final inning as the Lady Savages rallied to edge North Rock Creek 4-3 in a battle of area softball powers in the Dale/Tecumseh Tournament. Read more

Ardmore / news-star.com

Orange's two touchdowns aren't enough as Wolves fall at Ardmore

Orange's two touchdowns aren't enough as Wolves fall at Ardmore

ARDMORE – The Shawnee Wolves received two touchdown runs from Jaylon Orange but it was too little as the speedy and athletic Ardmore Tigers rolled to a 42-14 win Friday night. Quarterback Cal Swanson passed for three touchdowns while rushing for another TD and a 2-point conversion as Ardmore improved... Read more

ABOUT

With Shawnee News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

