Your Bozeman lifestyle news

Bozeman, MT

Bozeman News Alert
Bozeman News Alert
What International Flights Should The Bozeman Airport Add?

What International Flights Should The Bozeman Airport Add?

They are called the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport and they don't have any daily or weekly international flights, maybe that should change. If you don't know, the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport has been insanely busy with travelers coming to and from all over the United States coast to coast and adding new flights every single month it seems like but there has been one thing that has bothered me. Read more

One of Bozeman’s Old School Hotels is For Sale

One of Bozeman’s Old School Hotels is For Sale

I really hope someone buys this joint and keeps it a hotel. Just my two cents but I've always loved that the Western Heritage Inn was a hidden gem of East Main Street. It's never been fancy. It's always been tidy. Sometime in it's recent history, the Western Heritage Inn... Read more

Gallatin Health reports increase in COVID-19 cases, vaccinations

Gallatin Health reports increase in COVID-19 cases, vaccinations

The Gallatin Health Department held their weekly COVID-19 update on Friday. Numbers showed a 1% increase in vaccinations from the previous week across the board for all age groups. As of Friday, there are 95 active cases of COVID-19 in the community that are associated with K-12 schools and Montana... Read more

Under pressure, Bozeman hospital considers adding psych beds

Under pressure, Bozeman hospital considers adding psych beds

Every day for months, Gary Popiel drove more than 200 miles round trip to visit his adult daughters in separate behavioral health facilities, where they received psychiatric and medical treatment. It was 2000, and the family’s only options for inpatient psychiatric beds were in Helena and Missoula — far from... Read more

With Bozeman News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

