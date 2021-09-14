Your Sandusky lifestyle news
(SANDUSKY, OH) Life in Sandusky has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Sandusky Schools mask policy – Cleveland, Ohio
Editor’s Note: The video above is from a previous report where only teachers and staff needed to wear masks. Sandusky, Ohio (WJW) – Sandusky City School District We are making changes to the mask policy for students. From Monday, September 13th, all students will be required to wear masks inside... Read more
Sandusky City Schools requiring masks starting Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - All students and staff in Sandusky City Schools are required to wear face coverings while inside district buildings starting Monday, the superintendent announced Saturday. Officials said the new requirement will be reviewed periodically. “After careful consideration and reviews of district COVID-19 cases, Sandusky City Schools determined... Read more
Sandusky City Schools announces district-wide mask mandate beginning on Monday
"Sandusky City Schools determined this transition is the most effective to allow students to continue with face-to-face learning at this time." Read more
K9 search and rescue handler remembers Ground Zero: "...We did not leave our countrymen behind"
VERMILION — When body bags and buckets weren’t available, recovery teams at Ground Zero put human remains in their pockets. “When we were searching the surrounding buildings, finding pieces that had been blown through the windows, they were our countrymen. We weren't going to leave them rot on a roof ledge or on a desk,” Gary Flynn said. “I watched as my tag man ran out of places to put stuff.” Read more
Comments / 0