Hobbs, NM

Your Hobbs lifestyle news

Hobbs Times
Hobbs Times
 6 days ago

(HOBBS, NM) Life in Hobbs has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

New Mexico / cbs4local.com

SANTA FE, NM — New Mexico health officials are monitoring cases of ivermectin toxicity among persons attempting to treat COVID-19. The New Mexico Department of Health is asking all health care providers to report ivermectin toxicity cases. In addition, all deaths related to ivermectin fall under the statutory requirement to report to the Office of the Medical Investigator. Read more

Comments
avatar

FDA website describes its antiviral properties for dengue fever and HIV as well as Covid-19

3 likes 1 dislike 7 replies

avatar

Ivermectin was discovered in 1975 and is approved for use in humans to treat infections caused by some parasitic worms, head lice and skin conditions such as rosacea. When taken in appropriate, prescribed doses it can be highly effective and is included in the World Health Organization's list of essential medicines

11 likes 1 dislike 3 replies

New Mexico / lcsun-news.com

LAS CRUCES – New Mexico State University business college professor David Clements remains on emergency suspension following his rejection of campus mask mandates in his classroom and the university's vaccine mandate. Clements was suspended with pay in August, according to a notice from the provost's office, after several students filed... Read more

Comments
avatar

Had the honor of hearing him speak tonite in Las Cruces. A man of true integrity.

16 likes 4 dislikes 1 reply

avatar

I love this many smart articulate. I'm surprised they didn't push him out sooner. Now he has more time to work on forensic audits in all 50 states he is making great progress.

1 like

Colorado / newcountry991.com

Just thinking about this makes my skin crawl and gives me the "jeebie weebies." I hate spiders, especially big, fat and hairy ones, so the thought of a bunch of tarantulas crawling around truly terrifies me. Call me a baby, call me what you want, but those things are nasty. Read more

Comments
avatar

They , the males ,are not moving " through " the state they are just coming out of their hidey holes to search for females.

4 likes

avatar

I've only lived here for 5 years and have never seen one. Now I am going to be looking out for them, lol!

1 like 1 reply

Albuquerque / koat.com

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sweeping new vaccine mandates could force millions of holdouts to become vaccinated against COVID-19, but people with certain exemptions could be excluded. While there are exemptions people can qualify for, like a medical condition or a disability, not all of them are clear. "Well, legally, this is... Read more

Comments
avatar

The vaccines need MRC to be made which is derived from abort fetus cells, therefore most religions consider abortion to be murder. This should make it very simple as most religions do not condone murdering babies

24 likes 4 dislikes 20 replies

avatar

WHAT IF YOU ATE ALL READY IMMUNE???? WHY FORCE A VACCINE ON CITIZENS THAT ARE IMMUNE AND HAVE NATURAL ANTIBODIES ALL READY??? NO NEED TO RISK TAKING A VACCINE IF YOU ARE ALL READY IMMUNE!!!

14 likes 3 dislikes 4 replies

Comments

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hobbs Times

Hobbs Times

Hobbs, NM
ABOUT

With Hobbs Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments

