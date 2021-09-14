Your Hobbs lifestyle news

(HOBBS, NM) Life in Hobbs has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

New Mexico reports cases of people using livestock drug to treat COVID-19 SANTA FE, NM — New Mexico health officials are monitoring cases of ivermectin toxicity among persons attempting to treat COVID-19. The New Mexico Department of Health is asking all health care providers to report ivermectin toxicity cases. In addition, all deaths related to ivermectin fall under the statutory requirement to report to the Office of the Medical Investigator. Read more

Suspended NMSU professor hits the road promoting election fraud claims after defying COVID-19 mandates LAS CRUCES – New Mexico State University business college professor David Clements remains on emergency suspension following his rejection of campus mask mandates in his classroom and the university's vaccine mandate. Clements was suspended with pay in August, according to a notice from the provost's office, after several students filed... Read more

BEWARE: Thousands Of Tarantulas Set To Start Moving Through Colorado Just thinking about this makes my skin crawl and gives me the "jeebie weebies." I hate spiders, especially big, fat and hairy ones, so the thought of a bunch of tarantulas crawling around truly terrifies me. Call me a baby, call me what you want, but those things are nasty. Read more

