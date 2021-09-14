CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Minot

 6 days ago

(MINOT, ND) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Minot area.

MINOT, ND (KFYR) - The Minot State football team was back at Herb Parker Stadium on Saturday. Sadly, it wasn’t their day as they fell to Sioux Falls 49 to 10. Ben Bolinske and Ali Mohamed would connect for the lone touchdown for the Beavers. Minot State will play at... Read more

MINOT, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - With redshirt freshman quarterback Adam Mullen tossing three TD passes and junior running back Thuro Reisdorfer rushing for two scores, plus a stout defensive performance, the University of Sioux Falls Football Team (1-1) earned a 49-10 road win over Minot State on Saturday at Herb Parker Stadium in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference play. Read more

ABOUT

With Minot Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

