Lifestyle wrap: Casper
New vaccine mandate will effect thousands of Wyoming workers
CASPER, Wyo. — Everyone from teachers to police to fast food employees to oil and gas workers could soon be required to either get vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing. Thousands of Wyomingites will be impacted by a new mandate announced by President Joe Biden on Thursday. The... Read more
I refuse to take the vaccine even if it means losing my livlihood.Its time for Americans to stand up and Show this president who he is working for!!!pure communism
That's way overdue. should have been done a year ago. I think we'd have 400,000 more of our fellow citizens still alive if it had.
Gordon Puts Out Statement Opposing Biden’s Vaccine Order
In a press release, Governor Mark Gordon put out a statement criticizing the announcement of an executive order by President Joe Biden which requires COVID-19 vaccinations for a large swath of the country. "The Biden Administration’s announcement to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing for private businesses is an egregious... Read more
Thank you Mr. Governor. Freedom must be protected. This includes not forcing or coercing people to put an experimental biological agent into their bodies.
I don't care if you get the shot or not but if you get the virus do not go the hospital and tie up emergency rooms and ICU beds. stay home
Here’s What You Should Do If These 7 Dangerous Wyoming Animals Attack
Those of us that have lived in Wyoming for many years know that it can be extremely dangerous. We aren't just talking about the freezing cold winter temperatures, the 90 mph wind gusts, or the icy road...we're talking about the wild animals that live side by side with us. Even... Read more
Wyoming Governor Says State Will Fight Vaccine Mandate
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon said Thursday that he has asked the state's attorney general to be prepared to challenge President Joe Biden's new COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which he called an “egregious example of big government overreach.”. “I have asked the Attorney General to stand prepared to... Read more
I wonder if he'd stop the mandate for hospital workers at WMC or banner as it's called now. we're forced to get the vaccine or be fired.
