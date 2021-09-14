CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Lifestyle wrap: Casper

Casper Updates
Casper Updates
 6 days ago

(CASPER, WY) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Casper, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Wyoming / oilcity.news

New vaccine mandate will effect thousands of Wyoming workers

New vaccine mandate will effect thousands of Wyoming workers

CASPER, Wyo. — Everyone from teachers to police to fast food employees to oil and gas workers could soon be required to either get vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing. Thousands of Wyomingites will be impacted by a new mandate announced by President Joe Biden on Thursday. The...

avatar

I refuse to take the vaccine even if it means losing my livlihood.Its time for Americans to stand up and Show this president who he is working for!!!pure communism

19 likes 1 dislike

avatar

That's way overdue. should have been done a year ago. I think we'd have 400,000 more of our fellow citizens still alive if it had.

1 like 4 dislikes 5 replies

Natrona County / k2radio.com

Gordon Puts Out Statement Opposing Biden's Vaccine Order

Gordon Puts Out Statement Opposing Biden’s Vaccine Order

In a press release, Governor Mark Gordon put out a statement criticizing the announcement of an executive order by President Joe Biden which requires COVID-19 vaccinations for a large swath of the country. "The Biden Administration's announcement to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing for private businesses is an egregious...

avatar

Thank you Mr. Governor. Freedom must be protected. This includes not forcing or coercing people to put an experimental biological agent into their bodies.

3 likes 1 dislike

avatar

I don't care if you get the shot or not but if you get the virus do not go the hospital and tie up emergency rooms and ICU beds. stay home

2 likes

Wyoming / wakeupwyo.com

Here's What You Should Do If These 7 Dangerous Wyoming Animals Attack

Here’s What You Should Do If These 7 Dangerous Wyoming Animals Attack

Those of us that have lived in Wyoming for many years know that it can be extremely dangerous. We aren't just talking about the freezing cold winter temperatures, the 90 mph wind gusts, or the icy road...we're talking about the wild animals that live side by side with us. Even...

Wyoming / usnews.com

Wyoming Governor Says State Will Fight Vaccine Mandate

Wyoming Governor Says State Will Fight Vaccine Mandate

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon said Thursday that he has asked the state's attorney general to be prepared to challenge President Joe Biden's new COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which he called an "egregious example of big government overreach.". "I have asked the Attorney General to stand prepared to...

avatar

I wonder if he'd stop the mandate for hospital workers at WMC or banner as it's called now. we're forced to get the vaccine or be fired.

2 replies

