Your Marion lifestyle news
(MARION, IN) Life in Marion has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.
We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
VA Marion Campus Urgent Care Clinic permanently reducing hours
MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Veteran Affairs Northern Indiana Healthcare System (VAHNHCS) Marion Campus Urgent Care Clinic will be permanently reducing its hours beginning Oct. 1. Marion’s Urgent Care Clinic will be transitioning from operating 24 hours a day to 12 hours a day, seven days a week. The new hours: Monday through Sunday and holidays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Read more
Indiana governor takes swipe at Biden’s vaccine mandates
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Friday criticized President Joe Biden’s plan to require businesses with more than 100 employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, calling the federal mandates “a bridge too far” and a slight against personal freedom. The Republican governor issued a statement emphasizing that private... Read more
I am surprised our governor had the fortitude to push back, but I am happy he found it.
59 likes 9 dislikes 14 replies
the American national anthem is for all Americans not just whites so , a black national anthem creates more divide because it is not for all the people
55 likes 2 dislikes 14 replies
Governor Holcomb issues statement in response to President Biden’s vaccine mandate
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has issued a statement in response to President Joe Biden’s announcement to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for employers with more than 100 staff members. “I believe the vaccine is the number one tool that will protect us and our loved ones against COVID-19. It is the... Read more
Are you afraid of a little tiny shot grow up it's time to end this.
6 likes 6 dislikes 26 replies
you are a wise man on dealing with this mandate, nobody should be forced into this and shame on the president and his cabinet for suggesting it, he is literally trying to strip us our rights
15 likes 2 dislikes 7 replies
Indiana AG prepared to file suit over Biden vaccine mandates
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said he's prepared to file a lawsuit against President Joe Biden's administration over new vaccination mandates. Biden announced Thursday that the federal government will mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require employees to be vaccinated or test for COVID-19 weekly. Rokita joined... Read more
thank god someone needs to stand up for the people if we don't want the shot then why should we be forced to take it I thought this was America and I thought we had RIGHTS
17 likes 1 dislike 6 replies
glad someone is standing up for the American workers that brought this country through the pandemic. I worked everyday now president pudding pants wants to say I can't go to work
24 likes 1 dislike