What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Clovis

Staffing shortage causes Clovis school to temporarily close
CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – School districts across the state are dealing with the impacts of COVID-19. One high school in southeastern New Mexico had to close Friday because they didn’t have enough teachers able to come to work. The Clovis Municipal School District had to close Clovis High due to a staffing shortage. Read more
Abbott vetoed dog leash bill. Now it's back for the special session.
TEXAS — Tucked into the agenda among several hot button issues for the upcoming special legislative session is a law that would punish dog owners who don’t give their pets adequate shelter. The bill, known as the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act, would establish definitions for what constitutes adequate shelter and... Read more
well there's more important things, but I for one am thankful that this is going into the special session. people need to treat their animals better, or don't get one. it's to bad we have to pass a law to enforce the humane treatment of our animals.
Vetoing this bill is a mistake. Abbott is saying pets aren't important. No animal should ever have to be chained up. Any person that chains up a pet is committing animal cruelty and should be jailed. We have laws against pet owners from abandoning their pets but not against chaining. Abbott has really made quite a few mistakes.
Cat That Went Missing In California In 2011, Shows Up In North Texas And Is Reunited With Family
ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Ten years and hundreds of miles later, a long-lost cat that turned up in the Allen Animal Shelter was reunited with his family. Chuck the cat wandered off from his family home in California in 2011. After a long search, the family figured they would never... Read more
Cats are incredible. I had one in the 80's that was hit by a garage door when the spring broke. Her pelvis and one leg were broken but she survived. She brought me a token every single day after that. I don't believe in euthanasia of any kind and I think she knew how close she came to being put out of her misery. She adopted my family at Fort Sill and was so awesome!
Clovis Regional Airport to begin direct flights to Dallas, continues service to Denver
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Regional Airport will begin passenger service to the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and will continue its services to Denver beginning Nov. 1, according to a press release by the Clovis City Commission. The release explained that the Denver Air Connection (DAC) currently provides... Read more