What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Clovis

Staffing shortage causes Clovis school to temporarily close CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – School districts across the state are dealing with the impacts of COVID-19. One high school in southeastern New Mexico had to close Friday because they didn’t have enough teachers able to come to work. The Clovis Municipal School District had to close Clovis High due to a staffing shortage. Read more

Abbott vetoed dog leash bill. Now it's back for the special session. TEXAS — Tucked into the agenda among several hot button issues for the upcoming special legislative session is a law that would punish dog owners who don’t give their pets adequate shelter. The bill, known as the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act, would establish definitions for what constitutes adequate shelter and... Read more

Cat That Went Missing In California In 2011, Shows Up In North Texas And Is Reunited With Family ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Ten years and hundreds of miles later, a long-lost cat that turned up in the Allen Animal Shelter was reunited with his family. Chuck the cat wandered off from his family home in California in 2011. After a long search, the family figured they would never... Read more

