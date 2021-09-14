What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Columbus
(COLUMBUS, MS) Life in Columbus has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Mississippi governor calls Biden vaccine mandate ‘tyranny’
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Friday that Democratic President Joe Biden’s new federal vaccine requirements are “clearly unconstitutional” and said he believes Biden issued the mandate to try to distract the world from the fallout over his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan. “This is... Read more
if you don't want the vaccine don't take it, but when you are sick don't go to the doctor or hospital, go to the vet or feed store and get yourself some ivermectine.
37 likes 6 dislikes 22 replies
This statement from the Governor make me realize just why we are where we are. With millions dead and not real concerns about people. Wow I have nothing good to say concerning the governor
54 likes 7 dislikes 14 replies
SUICIDE AWARNESS 091121
Mississippi man accused of beating horse, riding it until it collapsed. He faces felony animal abuse charge.
A Mississippi man faces a felony animal abuse charge for allegedly beating a horse with a knotted rope and riding it until it collapsed. On Wednesday, Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned citizen about a horse lying in a ditch being beaten with a red rope with a knot in it. They met Demarcus Lavelle Ikard, 24, of Adams County on scene. Read more
They need to make him walk for 7 hours, without food or water or until he falls out. Every time he complains beat him with the same rope he used on the horse. This person should be forced to give up the privilege of having any animal for the rest of his life. If he treats an animal like this he will do the same thing to a person.
100 likes 13 replies
He needs his ass beat! Maybe somebody in prison will beat him. They better not give it back to him either!
47 likes 2 replies
23-year-old back home after long COVID battle
PONTOTOC Miss. (WTVA) - A 23-year-old woman is back home from the ICU after battling COVID for more than two months. “I feel like a walking miracle," Lyric Smith said. COVID-19 survivor Lyric Smith and the medical personnel who helped her during her recovery. When she got the virus in... Read more
Never give up on GOD, he is a awesome GOD, when it's not your time, it's not your time, give him his praise!